Because of previous experience using Pinpoint Labs’ Harvester and excellent customer support, I knew that it would be the proper tool for the posed challenges.

Midwest Legal and eData Services Inc., a Milwaukee-based and technology-driven firm founded in 1989, delivers outstanding support across the litigation cycle by placing a strong emphasis on hiring experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds. With Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin and previous experience in Mass Communications, Social Work, and Technology Operations Management, Rick Stieghorst- Senior Computer Forensics and eData Analyst for Midwest Legal, has continued to provide exceptional consultation and forensic services to clients for more than 13 years.

Due to limited employee and technological resources, an international Fortune 500 company contacted Midwest Legal to handle a complicated network eDiscovery collection that required a portable tool capable of collecting email files by connecting through Microsoft Exchange on a custodian’s system. The Fortune 500 Company quickly agreed to the terms set by Rick and his team. Immediately, Harvester was preconfigured, installed onto a portable hard drive and sent to the client for use. It processed at an average speed of 30 minutes per custodian, allowing the client to collect a 25-gigabyte data set and cull it down by using extensive Boolean, Wildcard, and Proximity Searches, NSF, and PST file extension and date range criteria. As a result, the original data set was reduced by more than 87%, which meant less than 5 gigabytes of relevant data needing to be reviewed and processed. This saved the Fortune 500 Company well over $500,000 in filtering and processing fees and associated industry-standard travel expenses.

Midwest Legal and eData Services, Inc. regularly relies on Harvester to collect data for both small and large data collections alike, ranging from 7- 30 custodians. It is also used for targeted data collections to individually select files as well as extensively filter through hundreds of thousands of documents like those of the Fortune 500 Company.

