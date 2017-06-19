Event International Announces Technology Minded 2017 Events

I highly recommend this type of event for not only executive management but for middle level as well. It’s lost opportunity if you don’t take advantage of this opportunity — you won’t regret attending.”

Today Event International, who has decades of experience in technology events and explaining complex concepts to both layman and technical people, announced its lineup of cities, dates, and topics for its Technology Minded(tm) regional events. Technology Minded is a one-day seminar and networking event designed specifically for C-Level Executives and Senior Management, to learn what they need to know to be proactive, not reactive, in managing business technology … even if it’s not their specialty.



No matter what the trend, how often it changes, or the latest buzzwords — technology can be overwhelming if it’s not one of your personal core competencies. To ignore it is dangerous. To follow it blindly is risky. You need to understand enough, at a high level, to know how it impacts your organization. That’s what Technology Minded events are all about. Real world technology discussions in non-technical terms.



"Since 1995, our team has produced hundreds of conferences, seminars, workshops, pavilions and accreditation events with nearly 1000 sessions of content from our stable of over 300 speakers,” said Neil Ticktin, CEO of Event International. “But, the part that’s really special about Technology Minded events is the business leaders getting together, face-to-face, brainstorming, learning, strategizing and asking those questions they want to know, but didn’t want to ask. It’s so nice to see a combined executive learning, strategic event that’s also great for networking.”



The content is designed by the Event International team in conjunction with some of the best and brightest in the technology industry. Topics are chosen based on feedback from the attendees of prior events along with Event International’s Curriculum Council. Together with these groups, session content is vetted, but it also identifies best practices and solutions in the industry.



The topics at each event are:





"Cyber" Security

Big Data

Internet of Things (IoT)

Social Media

Data Mining

Mobile Technologies



See detail on topics at http://technologymindedevents.com/topics



There are five regional events in cities around the United States during 2017, including:





Denver - June 27, 2017

New York - July 25, 2017

Orlando - August 8, 2017

Chicago - August 29, 2017

San Francisco - September 26, 2017



See all locations at http://technologymindedevents.com/dates-and-cities/

From consultants to retailers to government to entertainment to healthcare, the principles and topics discussed at Technology Minded events are well regarded.





“I appreciate the Technology Minded team’s approach to explain technologies so that I can understand them, make sure I understand the impact of the various options, and help guide me to the solution best fitted for my business.“

“I’ve found them to have a unique skill set – integrating the languages of business and technology to be clear, succinct, and articulate.”

“I cannot imagine navigating these issues without these explanations — I highly recommend you take advantage of them as well.”

“In my over 40 years in business, I can only count on one hand the people I’ve found that have this unique and invaluable talent.

See full testimonials at http://technologymindedevents.com/testimonials



Technology Minded one-day events include lunch, and are priced at $799. Early bird pricing is available at $499. See http://technologymindedevents.com/pricingfor full details, and register at http://technologymindedevents.com/register



For more information about Technology Minded events, see http://technologymindedevents.com



About Event International



Event International produces targeted events in a variety of markets. The executive team has experience in the technology, food, retail, engineering, biotech, and photography industries in North America, Europe and Asia. With decades of experience in conceiving, planning, and implementing events, expos, conferences and seminars, attention to detail is the hallmark of an Event International event. Of particular focus is the face-to-face aspects of learning, networking, and bringing groups of people together. For information on custom or other events, see http://eventintl.com or call 877-668-3275, +1-805-494-9797.