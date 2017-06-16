GNS Healthcare (GNS) CEO Colin Hill took the stage today at the 2017 VivaTech conference in Paris for the “Future of Healthcare” roundtable. The discussion focused on how disruptive technologies, especially advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, are revolutionizing the care continuum, from approaches to drug discovery and development to tools for doctors and patients.

Hill was joined on stage by Ameet Nathwani, Group Chief Medical Officer at Sanofi and Kyu Rhee, Chief Health Officer at IBM Watson Health in a panel discussion moderated by Spencer Reiss, Contributing Editor at Wired Magazine.

VivaTech, a three-day innovation conference in Paris, is a meeting place for companies to forge meaningful and lasting relationships in order to co-innovate and grow their businesses. The conference represents an opportunity to discover the groundbreaking technologies, explore tomorrow’s trends and get inspired by the most disruptive ideas on the planet.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare applies causal machine learning and simulation technology to predict which treatments will work for which patients, improving individual patient outcomes and the health of populations, while reducing the total cost of care. The GNS technology is based on its MeasureBase™ data integration architecture and patented REFS™ (Reverse Engineering and Forward Simulation) causal inference and simulation engine. Health plans, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, foundations, academic medical centers, and self-insured employers use GNS’ cloud-based solutions to solve pressing and costly problems including those surrounding metabolic syndrome, medication adherence, end-of-life care, preterm birth, personalized care pathways in specialty care, oncology, and diabetes, new drug target discovery, patient stratification in clinical trials, and more. GNS solutions focus on reducing adverse events, slowing disease progression, and improving therapeutic effectiveness through precision matching that maximizes impact on individual patient health outcomes while reducing wasteful spending and downstream medical costs.