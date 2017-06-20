DuPage County Attorney Gerry Cassioppi DuPage County Attorney Gerald A. Cassioppi joins a long list of past DCBA presidents, dating back more than 100 years.

The law firm of Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC congratulates attorney Gerald A. Cassioppi on his installation as the president of the DuPage County Bar Association’s Board of Directors. Cassioppi officially took on the leadership role during the DCBA’s Presidents’ Ball and Installation Dinner June 9 at the Drake in Oak Brook. Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC attorney Stacey A. McCullough was also installed as the DCBA’s second vice president during the event.

DuPage County Attorney Gerald A. Cassioppi joins a long list of past DCBA presidents, dating back more than 100 years. The president heads the DCBA’s Board of Directors, which leads the DCBA in its mission to provide education and networking opportunities for attorneys in DuPage County. Cassioppi was elected as the DCBA’s third vice president in 2014. He has been on a track of ascending leadership on the board, culminating with his one-year term as president for 2017-18.

Cassioppi provides businesses with legal counsel on various topics, such as commercial contracts, executive compensation, employee contracts and real estate. He has worked with businesses ranging in size from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. Cassioppi is currently the chairman of the DuPage County Ethics Commission and has served as general counsel to the DCBA and as a member of the Naperville District 203 School Board and Naperville Transportation Advisory Board. The DCBA named him its 2012 Lawyer of the Year. Cassioppi received his juris doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law and is a certified public accountant.

About Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC:

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC is a full-service law firm with clients across the country. Our attorneys provide legal representation in several practice areas, including commercial and civil litigation, appellate practice, business law, real estate, criminal defense, family law, and estate planning. To schedule an appointment with one of our attorneys, call 630-434-0400 or complete our online contact form.