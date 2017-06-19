Florida Hospital Tampa Women's Health Pavilion Celebrates the Opening of Two Surgical Suites With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony The addition of these two operating rooms enhances our capabilities in caring for both women and pediatric patients.

Florida Hospital Tampa Women’s Health Pavilion announced the opening of two brand new operating rooms this month. These additions will expand the capabilities of the surgical center, allowing the hospital to treat patients of all ages in state-of-the-art facilities. One operating room will be solely dedicated to pediatric operations, while the other will be primarily used for women’s surgical services.

The dedicated pediatric operating room has been designed specifically with pediatric patients in mind. Philips Ambient Lighting provides an interactive experience, allowing patients to choose colored lighting effects along the walls. The advanced surgical equipment and medical supplies are specific to the needs of surgeons operating on children ranging from 500 gram neonatal babies, to full-grown 18-year-olds. The expansive 817 square foot operating room allows plenty of room for maneuvering and proper equipment.

The unveiling of this pediatric operating room further enhances the relationship between Florida Hospital Tampa and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In August 2016, Florida Hospital Tampa announced its affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, ensuring that pediatric inpatients are seen and treated by Johns Hopkins Specialty Physicians onsite at Florida Hospital Tampa, this now includes the pediatric surgical suite.

The second surgical suite to be unveiled will be designated for women’s surgical services. As the surrounding community continues to grow, this operating room allows the Women’s Health Pavilion to grow with the community and treat women in a space tailored to their needs. Women’s surgeons now have access to a spacious operating room featuring state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Situated steps away from the hospital’s Labor and Delivery unit, cesarean deliveries can be performed in this room.

“The addition of these two operating rooms enhances our capabilities in caring for both women and pediatric patients. We are excited to now have a space dedicated to pediatric operations, equipped with the latest technology, that elevates our commitment to pediatrics and our affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital into the operating room,” remarked Alicia Lang, AVP of Women’s and Children’s Services at Florida Hospital Tampa.

The Women’s Health Pavilion is committed to comprehensive care to women at every stage in life, specializing in obstetrics, gynecology, and breast health. These two new surgical suites extend the level of care that Florida Hospital Tampa can provide to women and children in the Tampa Bay area. For more information on the Women’s Health Pavilion and the services provided, visit FHTampa.org or to schedule an appointment or tour, call (813) 615-7300.

