Language Scientific Announces New Vice President of Operations

Ashley Mondello, VP of Operations At a time when Language Scientific is experiencing significant growth, Ashley has shown time and again her innate leadership abilities.

Language Scientific, Inc.® announces the promotion of Ashley Mondello to the role of Vice President of Operations. With over 10 years of experience in the translation industry, Mondello brings experience developing customized processes for clients and development of training and hiring practices. Mondello was instrumental in expanding Language Scientific's dedicated Endpoint Adjudication and Pharmacovigilance translation practice leveraging doctors and medical professionals to quickly and accurately handle large volumes of handwritten reports. During her tenure with Language Scientific, she has also further developed existing linguistic validation protocol adhering to ISPOR guidelines.

Her experience within the translation industry will help Language Scientific further provide customized scientific translation services to their clients within the life science industries. Language Scientific is continuing to expand and is hiring more staff to supplement and enhance its service offerings. Language Scientific continues to explore its unique combination of high quality technical and medical translation services and cutting edge technology to generate new language service options for its customers.

“At a time when Language Scientific is experiencing significant growth, Ashley has shown time and again her innate leadership abilities,” says Sharon Blank, CEO of Language Scientific. "Throughout this growth, Ashley has managed to exceed all expectations in maintaining the high-quality standards that Language Scientific adheres to."

Prior to coming on board at Language Scientific, Mondello had previously worked as a Sr. Project Manager of Localization Services and Sr Project Coordinator of Client Services for PHT Corporation. In her new role, Mondello will be responsible for strategic planning as well as seeking out new growth opportunities.

"In my four years working at Language Scientific, we have made significant strides into further increasing our stringent quality policies" says Mondello. "I am looking forward to continuing to grow our clinical translations division and remain dedicated to providing the highest quality translation services in the industry. I have an extremely positive outlook for the future of Language Scientific.”

With over 20 years as a full-service language services provider, Language Scientific offers a wide portfolio of services, including Translation, Software and Multimedia Localization, Website Translation, Interpreting (both scheduled and on-demand), Linguistic Validation and Cognitive Debriefing, Natural Language Processing and other customized language solutions. Language Scientific has developed unique processes for assisting Clinical Research Organizations with the translation of their endpoint adjudication, pharmacovigilance and drug safety documentation. Language Scientific specializes in scientific and technical translation and localization and has earned independent ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certifications.

