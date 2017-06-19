This communications solution offers providers immediate benefits for their businesses and gives a foundation for future success as the industry moves toward value-based care.

Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare connectivity solutions, was selected by eMDs, a leading provider of ambulatory electronic medical record (EMR), practice management (PM) software, revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, and credentialing services, to integrate a single-source platform for provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient communications for eMDs’ Practice Partner, Solution Series, Plus, Lytec, and Medisoft EMR and Practice Management Systems to make their practices more efficient and their care and outcomes more effective.

Updox is a sponsor, and will showcase the new solutions with personalized demonstrations, at the eMDs User Conference and Symposium, held June 18-20, 2017, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center.

“We received feedback from our client base of more than 59,000 providers that they need proven, integrated, easy-to-use solutions for engaging with and streamlining communications with their patients and other providers,” said Derek Pickell, CEO, eMDs. “We believe Updox offers a best-of-breed solution for our client base.”

Updox for eMDs addresses three of the biggest challenges that practices face today – managing communications within the office, with other providers and engaging patients, but doing so in one coordinated way. Most practices use different solutions or platforms. The reality is these are not separate activities that require different systems. Updox offers a web-based solution where all practice communications – secure emails, messages from patients, faxes, and referrals – route to a universal inbox and can be easily read, responded to or filed. For example, a referral is received to the practice inbox. It can be read, dated, signed, forwarded and attached to a patient chart in less than a minute – in a secure, electronic and paperless format. All of this is done in a way that lowers costs and saves time so that practice resources can be focused on more valuable, patient-centric tasks.

“This partnership is ideal because both eMDs and Updox share a passion for helping providers remain independent,” said Michael Morgan, chief operating officer, Updox. “This communications solution offers providers immediate benefits for their businesses and gives a foundation for future success as the industry moves toward value-based care.”

For more information about Updox for eMDs, visit http://www.updox.com/emds-userconference-2017.

About Updox

Where Healthcare Connects! Updox is the industry leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 70 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 250,000 users and 60 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination. Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.

About eMDs

eMDs is a leading provider of healthy solutions for healthy patients. We offer integrated electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for physician practices and enterprises. Founded by physicians, the company is an industry leader for usable, connected software that enables physician productivity and a superior clinical experience. eMDs software has received top rankings in physician and industry surveys including those conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Family Practice Management, AmericanEHR™ Partners, MedScape®, and Black Book®. For more information, please visit http://www.emds.com or call (888) 344-9836.