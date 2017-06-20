L to R, top row: Elenita (Neth) Daño, Maria Ivanova, Ronald Jumeau. Middle row: David Keith, Alessandra Orofino, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal. Bottom row: Jairam Ramesh, Steve Rayner, Youba Sokona. CREDIT: Ter

On June 20 2017, Janos Pasztor, the executive director of the Carnegie Climate Geoengineering Governance Initiative (C2G2) announced the setting up of an Advisory Group of leading international experts to guide and support its work in catalyzing the establishment of effective governance for climate geoengineering.

"Our work to catalyze the establishment of effective governance for climate geoengineering is a huge and complex challenge involving many diverse actors. The range and depth of expertise reflected in our newly established Advisory Group will considerably strengthen the C2G2 initiative's ability to navigate these challenges and deliver its mission" said Pasztor. "I am delighted to welcome such a diverse and knowledgeable group of experts to the group and very much look forward to working together on this important and timely task."

The Advisory Group is constituted from a diverse group of leading international experts covering a wide range of sectors and countries, selected to ensure deep insight into key issues relevant to achievement of the C2G2 mission. At this time, the group includes:

Ms. Elenita (Neth) Daño, Asia Director, Action Group on Erosion, Technology and Concentration (ETC Group) (Philippines);

Ms. Maria Ivanova, Associate Professor of Global Governance and Director of the Center for Governance and Sustainability at the University of Massachusetts, Boston (USA, Bulgaria);

Mr. Ronald Jumeau, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations and Ambassador for Climate Change, Republic of Seychelles (Tanzania, Seychelles);

Mr. David Keith, Professor of Applied Physics and Professor of Public Policy, Harvard University, USA (Canada, USA, UK);

Ms. Alessandra Orofino, Executive Director and Co-founder of Meu Rio, Brazil (Brazil);

Mr. Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Global Lead, Climate and Energy, WWF International and former Minister of State for Environment in Peru (Peru);

Mr. Jairam Ramesh, Member of Parliament, Former Minister for the Environment, Republic of India (India);

Mr. Steve Rayner, James Martin Professor of Science & Civilization, University of Oxford, UK (UK);

Mr. Youba Sokona, Coordinator, African Climate Policy Centre; Vice Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) (Mali).

For short biographies of the C2G2 Advisory Group, click here: https://www.carnegiecouncil.org/programs/ccgg/advisory-group

Two more Advisory Group members will be added during the remainder of this year.

Advisory Group members provide advice on the substantive issues behind the work of C2G2. They will provide independent strategic guidance and support to help ensure the initiative's work is well informed, effective and high impact. As the Advisory Group is not a decision-making body, the members have no direct and accountable influence over the work of the initiative.

When asked why they consider the work of the initiative to be important, Advisory Group members commented:

"Governance is the design and execution of policy. Effective governance for climate geoengineering will require imagination and knowledge supported by systematic research, discussions, and deliberations." - Maria Ivanova

"Because there is no Planet B, all deliberations and any decision on experiments or deployment of technologies that pose grave and unpredictable consequences to the planet and the people must involve civil society, social movements and potentially affected communities. The rights to Know and to say 'No' must be protected and respected at all times." - Neth Daño

"Isolated and vulnerable in the vastness of the oceans and seas that surround us and which we call home, Islanders need to know that somewhere out of sight, someone is not interfering with the climate in ways further detrimental to our survival." - Ronny Jumeau

"Solar geoengineering has the best chance of enabling social and environmental benefits if development of the technology and assessment of its risks and benefits proceeds hand-in-hand with the development of international governance" - David Keith

"Barring a global economic catastrophe, it does not seem credible that the world will meet its current target of limiting atmospheric warming by 2°C, let alone 1.5°C, through conventional mitigation alone. The feasibility and wisdom of deliberate interventions in the climate system to meet present goals raise fundamental issues about humanity's relationship with climate, the goals that we set for ourselves, and the means by which we pursue them." - Steve Rayner

"Exploring the unknown territory in the context of common good certainly prevents taking uninformed harmful decisions." - Youba Sokona

