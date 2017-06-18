Massage Schools Honored with National Award

Massage Envy CEO Joe Magnacca presents Excellence in Education Award to Schools of Medical Massage

The Schools of Medical Massage- (Dayton School of Medical Massage, Cincinnati School of Medical Massage, Cleveland Institute of Medical Massage and Dayton School of Medical Massage-Lima) were awarded the Excellence in Education Award from Massage Envy the nation’s largest employer of Licensed Massage Therapists, employing over 25,000 in 49 states.

This award recognizes the best schools nationally in the field of Massage therapy. Schools of Medical Massage have the distinction of being the only school to be a multi-school winner since the awards inception. Dave Drake Director of Marketing and Operations accepted the award for the Schools of Medical Massage at the Massage Envy National Conference held in Orlando Florida in front of 3,500 attendees. Bill Tahy President and Owner of the schools said “it’s a great honor to receive such a prestigious award and to be recognized for our efforts to provide a quality education to our students, helping them fulfill their aspirations of becoming Licensed Massage Therapists.”

The Dayton School of Medical Massage opened their first school in 1996 in Kettering Ohio. In 1997 the Cincinnati School of Medical Massage opened followed by the Dayton School of Medical Massage- Lima in 1999 and finally the Cleveland Institute of Medical Massage in 2001. Schools of Medical Massage offer training to become a licensed massage therapist. Students who graduate from their program receive 900 hours of education in anatomy & physiology, massage theory and practicum, business and ethics along with 105 hours of clinical experience.

About Schools of Medical Massage

Since 1996 Schools of Medical Massage has offered massage therapy training in the state of Ohio with locations in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Lima. We operate as the Cleveland Institute of Medical Massage, the Cincinnati School of Medical Massage, the Dayton School of Medical Massage and the Dayton School of Medical Massage—Lima (located in the Apollo Career Center). All of our schools are accredited by ACCSC (Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges), approved by the State Medical Board of Ohio and licensed by the State Board of Career Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit http://www.massageschools.com.