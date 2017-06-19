Goodway Group Certified as a “Great Workplace” by Independent Analysis

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — June 19, 2017 — Goodway Group, the programmatic partner agencies trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency, was recently certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Goodway Group earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

“According to our study, 98 percent of Goodway Group employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

Other key findings from the survey include:



99 percent of employees say that “People care about each other.”

99 percent of employees indicate that “Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.”

99 percent of employees agree that “Our facilities contribute to a good working environment.”

98 percent of employees say that “Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.”

98 percent of employees say that “I'm proud to tell others I work here.”

“We are honored to receive this type of feedback directly from our employees,” says Jay Friedman, COO, Goodway Group. “Our model serves as a strong proof point that a remote workforce can produce a culture that is caring, collaborative, efficient and inspires pride.”

"We applaud Goodway Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Goodway Group should consider as an indicator of high performance."

Goodway Group employees completed 209 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 4.00. A full summary of Great Place to Work’s findings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/goodway-group.

###

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the programmatic partner agencies and advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides programmatic expertise that meets its clients’ needs — and no one else’s. Through managed planning and buying services across all paid digital media, Goodway delivers trustworthy marketing expertise and authentic results because Goodway knows the truth is what matters most. Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at http://www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.