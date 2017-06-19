ProTek Devices DFN-8 Package

ProTek Devices has introduced an ultra-low capacitance transient voltage suppressor array for electrostatic discharge circuit protection in Ethernet ports, AV inputs and a variety of other high-speed data interfaces. It’s ideal for use in servers, desktops and laptop computers as well as smartphones, switching systems, and more.

The PLR2210 has a typical capacitance of 0.6pF at 2.5 volts. Each I/O pin can withstand more than 1,000 electrostatic discharge (ESD) strikes for ±8kV contact discharge. It is compatible with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air 30kV, contact 30kV, with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns, and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 10A, 8/20 micro seconds. It features 170 watts of peak pulse power per line (typical = 8/20 micro seconds) and provides circuit protection for two line pairs. The PLR2210 has low leakage current and a low operating and clamping voltage. The TVS array is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

Mechanical and Packaging Details and Availability

The PLR2210 is provided in a molded DFN-8 package with an approximate weight of only seven milligrams. The package is optimized for high-speed lines. Other key mechanical details include lead-free packaging and solder reflow temperature of 260 to 270 degrees Celsius. It also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0.

It is available in minimum quantities of 5,000 units in 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481. Pricing information and purchasing details can be had by contacting any worldwide authorized distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. The company’s distributor and representative channels are available worldwide across the USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and more. Details can be found at the company website.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 20 years, ProTek Devices is a privately held semiconductor company. The company offers a product line of overvoltage protection components and overcurrent protection components. These include transient voltage suppressors (TVS arrays), avalanche breakdown diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, PPTC devices, and electronics SMD chip fuses. These components deliver circuit protection in various electronic systems against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; and electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI). ProTek Devices also offers high performance interface and linear products. They include analog switches; multiplexers; LED drivers; LED wafer die for ESD protection; audio control ICs; RF and related high frequency products. The company maintains its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. More information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.

