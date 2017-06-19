Compensation Resources, Inc.

Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) is pleased to announce that participation is open for the 2017 Compensation Survey of Not-for-Profit Organizations. This survey captures compensation data for over 130 common not-for-profit positions, and CRI encourages not-for-profit organizations of all sizes to take part in this survey to strengthen the data and its value.

In addition to providing static compensation data, the survey also addresses practices such as compensation administration, merit increases, turnover, paid time off, and performance management.

Results are scheduled to be published in August 2017, and will be available for $475. However, organizations that participate in the survey are eligible for a significant discount.

The deadline to complete the survey is July 14, 2017. For more information regarding CRI's surveys, visit our website at http://www.CompensationResources.com.

About Compensation Resources, Inc.

CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid- and small-cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely-held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, and expert witness services.

Press Contact:

Diana D. Neelman, CCP

Principal & EVP

Compensation Resources, Inc.

T: 877-934-0505 • F: 201-934-0737

W: http://www.compensationresources.com