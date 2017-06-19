Bad Data - Expensive if not controlled By employing a critical data foundation, a company can truly leverage, trust and control their business-critical data.

"Bad Data is Expensive if not Controlled - When Bad Data Happens to Good Companies!" The goal of this webcast is to bring attention to how much money, time and effort is lost due to unintended consequences of bad data. The situation has been created, in part, due to a major lack of trust, control, and inability to leverage what is now becoming a critical liability: Data. Sandhill Consultants and Axis Software Designs will outline a path to increase your ability to control the company’s data, potentially adding millions of dollars to the bottom line.

The Business impact of an organization’s bad data constitutes approximately 25%* of the company’s revenue. According to Industry analysts, the US Economy is losing $3 Billion annually due to bad Data, and with the exponential increase of data both big and small, the problem is getting significantly worse.

Most company executives agree there is an issue. If an organization’s business-critical data is a mess, then no amount of world class solutions, advance predictive analytics or even six sigma processes will improve what is broken.

By employing a critical data foundation, a company can truly leverage, trust and control their business-critical data.

Click here to REGISTER for a special webcast focusing on the critical and often ignored parts of the puzzle. We will present a solution that is purpose-built to deal with the ‘bad data’ problem, enabling your company to potentially add millions of dollars to the bottom line.

*Ovum Research

About Sandhill Consultants

Sandhill Consultants provides industry-acclaimed Enterprise modeling and data architecture solutions, services, training and EM-SOS!™2.0, the meta modeling standards and best practices Framework. Sandhill is a certified CMMI Institute Partner offering Data Management Maturity (DMM)℠ model assessments to organizations looking for a graduated path to Data Management improvement that is tailored to an organization’s IT strategies.

For more information, please visit our webpage at: http://www.sandhillconsultants.com/emsosmain.asp or contact your local Sandhill representative at: 416-219-4504

About Axis Software Designs

Axis Software Designs is a Modeling Infrastructure Product & Services company providing model management services expertise. For over 20 years, Axis has specialized in the analysis and implementation of integrated enterprise modeling environments, elevating the level of interoperability, metadata consistency and resource communication across the corporation.

EM-SOS!™ 2.0 is the most sophisticated modeling infrastructure framework in the marketplace, combining model management and architecture expertise with a customizable delivery mechanism.

For more information, please visit our webpage at: http://www.axisboulder.com or call us at: 303-415-1090.

Webcast URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8657245977719336194?source=Press+Release