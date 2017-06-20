“We are proud to provide nationwide coverage for Belle+ and enable this valuable IoT solution for Freeus,” said Joe Mosele, vice president of Business Development, AT&T Internet of Things.

Freeus, LLC, one of the fastest growing mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) businesses in the United States, announced their new 3G emergency alert pendant with fall detection, GPS and WiFi: Belle+TM.

Belle+ offers users the ability to get help anywhere in the US with wireless network coverage from AT&T, along with the added peace of mind of fall detection and location technologies.

At home or away, if the unit detects a fall or if users press the button, Belle+ connects with specialists at a UL-Listed, CSAA-Certified Five Diamond central station. Specialists can speak with the user via powerful two-way voice built into the unit, locate the user and view user-provided information, and specialists can send emergency personnel or loved ones to assist the user, depending on what is needed.

Belle+ features:



Fall detection: Patented algorithms in Belle+ detect falls and automatically connect users to care specialists

GPS: Belle+ utilizes advanced GPS technology to locate users within five yards in most cases, depending on signal strength

WiFi: Belle+ identifies WiFi hotspots around users to locate them in an emergency and help determine if the user is at home

“We are committed to ensuring that our dealers can offer their customers the best in mobile PERS, and we recognize how important fall detection and GPS and WiFi location technologies are in an emergency alert device,” said Craig Pyle, Freeus Vice President of Product. “We listened to our dealers and their customers, and we are proud to offer Belle+ to fit their needs and offer peace of mind.”

Fully self-contained, Belle+ does not need a landline or base station and instead uses nationwide cellular coverage to connect users to help. Belle+ is shower-safe and lightweight and is easily worn or carried. Belle+ helps users to have the freedom to do what they love and still have the ability to get help easily if needed.

“We are proud to provide nationwide coverage for Belle+ and enable this valuable IoT solution for Freeus,” said Joe Mosele, vice president of Business Development, AT&T Internet of Things. “By utilizing the real-world applications of fall detection and location services, Freeus demonstrates they are a leader in offering dependable IoT solutions for daily life that help give confidence and peace of mind to mPERS users and their caregivers."

The rechargeable battery lasts up to five days per charge, and Belle+ comes with a charging cradle, enabling users to simply place the device on the cradle to charge. Users and caregivers can receive low battery and power off email and text message alerts.

Caregivers can also locate Belle+ around the clock with the mobile app, online or by sending a text message.

Orion, the proprietary cloud-based M2M platform developed by Freeus, powers Belle+ and other Freeus emergency alert products, including the BelleⓇ 3G emergency alert pendant. Orion also integrates Freeus emergency alert devices with cellular networks and monitoring centers, and offers tracking tools for Belle+ caregivers. Freeus dealers use the Orion platform to quickly and easily manage their customers’ devices and download marketing materials.

Orion features remote redundancy, a fail-safe measure designed to protect the use and support of Freeus devices and the platform.

Belle+ is sold through a nationwide network of Freeus-authorized dealers, and dealers and prospective dealers are invited to request a Belle+ demo device to learn how it can help their business and customers.

To learn more about Freeus and Belle+, visit http://www.freeus.com/belleplus or contact sales(at)freeus.com.

About Freeus:

Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at http://www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing(at)freeus.com | http://www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026

Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales(at)freeus.com | http://www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026