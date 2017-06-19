Patent-pending Query-Optimized Modeling™ automatically guides users in effectively building MongoDB schemas that support application data access requirements. We know that as the world changes, data management requirements will go beyond the effective scope of traditional relational databases. We built the new erwin DM NoSQL with this challenge and our enterprise customers in mind.

erwin, Inc., the data management experts, today announced the expansion of the company’s “any-squared” (Any2) approach – any data, anywhere – with erwin DM NoSQL, an extension of the company’s market-leading erwin Data Modeler solution. With erwin DM NoSQL, enterprises can model and manage unstructured cloud data with the same rigor and effectiveness as traditional data sources, reducing risk and dramatically enhancing enterprise governance and collaboration.

“Today’s enterprises are faced with challenging digital transformation initiatives, necessitating rapid deployment of new, innovative applications and migration of infrastructure from premise to the cloud. These initiatives require a new approach to data management that enables enterprise IT and business users to leverage the latest NoSQL database technologies while maintaining the integrity, quality and governance of their underlying data,” says Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin, Inc. “Our new erwin DM NoSQL solution was engineered to deliver against these emerging customer needs.”

"We've seen growing demand for NoSQL solutions among our customers as they look to transform traditional databases to the cloud," says Bob Kane, SVP, Insight Enterprises. "We are excited to partner with erwin to deliver their new NoSQL data modeling solution to help us capitalize on the compelling market opportunity."

The initial release of erwin DM NoSQL features native, relational modeling support for MongoDB, the world’s fastest-growing NoSQL database platform. Key capabilities of erwin DM NoSQL for MongoDB include:



Native Design and Deployment for NoSQL Data Structures

erwin DM NoSQL is the first and only enterprise-class data modeling solution to provide native, non-relational modeling support for MongoDB. erwin DM NoSQL takes the pain out of migrating traditional database models to the MongoDB platform by transforming relational schema and automatically converting it to a cloud-based collection structure for MongoDB deployment. This dramatically speeds both traditional to NoSQL and premise-to-cloud migrations while providing standard and required enterprise data documentation.

Discovery and Visualization of NoSQL Databases

erwin DM NoSQL enables modelers to reverse-engineer existing MongoDB databases into graphical models, giving business and technical stakeholders a complete and contextual view of their MongoDB assets. This empowers better collaboration across the business and ensures that new cloud-based applications and data are documented for re-use and governance requirements.

On-Demand Modeling for MongoDB Environments

erwin DM NoSQL is a SaaS solution, providing modelers and reviewers with anywhere-, anytime-, any-device access. With no software to implement, users are up and running on erwin DM NoSQL right away, ensuring fast time to productivity and value.

erwin Query-Optimized Modeling™

Our patent-pending Query Optimized Modeling automatically guides users to effectively build MongoDB schemas that support application data access requirements, ensuring optimal data performance for every MongoDB application across the enterprise.

Concludes Famularo, “At erwin, we know that as the world changes, data management requirements will go beyond the effective scope of traditional relational databases. We built the new erwin DM NoSQL with this challenge and our enterprise customers in mind, and we are excited to see their broad adoption of the solution over the coming months.”

Learn More About erwin DM NoSQL:



About erwin, Inc.

erwin, Inc. makes the world’s No. 1 data modeling software, trusted by more than 50,000 data professionals in 60+ countries. Combined with business process modeling, enterprise architecture, data governance and collaboration solutions, erwin provides the industry’s only unified data management platform that uses any data from anywhere to drive operational improvements and growth. The erwin Data Management Platform is the foundation of mission-critical data programs in government agencies and leading financial institutions, retailers and healthcare companies around the world.