Neighborhood Credit Union has selected Mr. Ron Newlin to serve as the next vice president of North Texas Capital Advisors. North Texas Capital Advisors is a division of Neighborhood Credit Union focusing on investment management and retirement planning for individuals and their families.

Mr. Newlin has extensive experience in investments and retirement planning services. Prior to joining North Texas Capital Advisors, he worked as a financial advisor at Edward Jones. He also served as the regional director at American Income/Torchmark Financial Services prior to his time with Edward Jones. He currently holds his Series 66, Series 7, and Life & Health General Lines licenses.

“Our board of directors and I are extremely confident in Ron’s abilities to successfully guide our North Texas Capital Advisors’ clients,” said Chet Kimmell, president and CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union.

Mr. Newlin is originally from Oklahoma but has lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his family for the past 25 years.

“I am very excited about joining such a caring and forward thinking company,” he said. “My passion is serving others in order to assist in reaching their goals and dreams. This happens by understanding what is important to our members, clients and their families.”

About North Texas Capital Advisors: North Texas Capital Advisors, whose lineage can be traced back to one of the oldest and most respected credit unions in Texas, helps members with long-term investment management, wealth preservation and protection, college savings, and retirement planning. For more information, call (972) 587-3777 or visit http://www.northtxcapital.com.

About Neighborhood Credit Union: The oldest credit union in Dallas (chartered April 18, 1930), Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving Dallas, Denton and Ellis counties, as well as the city of Arlington. With branches in Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Richardson, Arlington, Mesquite, Duncanville, Waxahachie, Lancaster, Grand Prairie, Coppell, Downtown Dallas and now Highland Village, and assets topping $600 million, Neighborhood Credit Union has a membership of 49,000 and continues to welcome new members daily. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit http://www.myncu.com.