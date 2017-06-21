By working with Graphus, CISOs gain advanced cloud security without a large upfront investment or an overly complex implementation.

Intelligence Systems Group (ISG) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cyber security software and services to the Intelligence Community, Government and commercial clients with offices in Northern Virginia and Pittsburgh, announced today that they have entered into a channel partner agreement with Graphus Inc., headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Graphus offers cutting edge, cloud based social engineering (“phishing”) detection capabilities based on patented technology. Using artificial intelligence, Graphus is able to detect, eliminate, and alert security personnel in real-time about sophisticated attacks that bypass even Google G Suite’s world class security.

“Using the latest in AI algorithms, Graphus builds a Trust Graph ™ unique to our customer’s organization,” stated Manoj Srivastava, CEO of Graphus Inc. “Interactions are evaluated against this Trust Graph to detect sophisticated cyber attacks and suspicious activities. Our customers receive advanced cloud security that is tailored specifically to their business.”

Eric Hoffman, CEO of Intelligence Systems Group added, “Every day news reports identify cyber crimes costing businesses, non-profits and government agencies millions of dollars per phishing attack and billions annually. A recent Verizon report stated phishing drives 90% of cybersecurity breaches. Reality is that there is only a limited ability for training employees on how to be aware of these potential attacks. Chief Information Security Officers require more advanced tools to identify, alert and remove these potential threats before any employee action. By working with Graphus, CISOs gain the advantage without a large upfront investment or an overly complex implementation.”

ISG will initially introduce the new product to corporate and governmental client’s using G Suite by Google. A version of Graphus for Microsoft’s Azure Office 365 is planned for the fourth quarter of 2017.

###

About Intelligence System Group LLC

ISG is a SAM-registered, cVe-certified SDVOSB with an active TS/SCI Facility Clearance and a deep bench of subject matter experts, partner companies, and contract vehicles supporting the Dept. of Defense and Intelligence Community. ISG is headquartered in Reston, VA with satellite locations in Pittsburgh, PA and the DC Metro region.

For more information, visit http://www.contact-isg.com

About Graphus, Inc.

Graphus provides immediate protection and peace of mind for G Suite users by automatically eliminating 99% of social engineering, spear phishing and malware attacks. The simple, powerful, and automated Graphus solution employs artificial intelligence to establish a Trust Graph™ between people, devices, and networks to reveal untrusted communication and detect threats. Companies can activate Graphus for G Suite in less than a minute. Based in Reston, Virginia, the Graphus team has decades of experience in the security industry and are pioneers in social engineering detection.

For more information, visit http://www.graphus.ai