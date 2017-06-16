Our automated email system was designed to help vacation rental managers save time.

RealTimeRental, a leading cloud based vacation rental software company, recently released an automated email system designed to help automate daily tasks for vacation rental managers. The system can be used to automatically generate and send out emails to rental guests and property owners based upon predetermined actions in the RealTimeRental software.

“Our automated email system was designed to help vacation rental managers save time. Having the ability to automate daily tasks such as sending payment reminder emails to rental guests when their final payment is due and notifying property owners when a booking is created has been very well received by RTR clients” said Sherry Tomasso, Co-Founder RealTimeRental.

RealTimeRental automated emails are completely customized and are sent out from the client’s company email server. RealTimeRental clients are using the automated emails to notify property owners when a lease is created, send welcome letters to rental guests before check-in, notify rental guests if their payments are past due, send instructions about check-out procedure, and more.

To learn more about RealTimeRental’s automated email system please visit http://www.RealTimeRental.com.

About RealTimeRental.com - RealTimeRental.com is the premier vacation rental software solution for 200+ rental offices in the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, and Costa Rica. As the first web based vacation rental system on the market in the year 2000, RealTimeRental has consistently provided a comprehensive reservation and accounting system for the past 16 years. As a cloud based application, RealTimeRental vacation rental software clients have the peace of mind that their reservation management system can be accessed 24/7 via the cloud. Additionally, RealTimeRental offers a fully integrated trust accounting package and marketing options for property managers, including a proprietary distribution portal, http://www.rentalretreat.com