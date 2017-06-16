Annapoorni Sankaran, shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been awarded Boston University’s School of Law’s Silver Shingle Alumni Award for Distinguished Service to the Profession. The Silver Shingle Award was established in 1967 to recognize graduates who have contributed significantly to the legal profession, the community, and the School of Law. The Silver Shingle recognizes alumni whose contributions within the profession exemplify leadership, ethics, and integrity, and whose accomplishments reflect great credit upon their profession.

Sankaran received her B.A. cum laude in political science from Boston University and her J.D. from the Boston University School of Law. While in law school, she was named the G. Joseph Tauro Scholar and served as case and note editor on the Probate Law Journal.

Sankaran is a commercial litigator at Greenberg Traurig with subspecialties in bankruptcy and bankruptcy litigation. She represents institutional and individual clients in all stages of business disputes.

The Silver Shingle Award was presented to Sankaran in Boston at the Annual Silver Shingle Awards Gala, which occurred this year on June 10 during the 2017 Reunion Weekend.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.