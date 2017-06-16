E3, the world's premier event for computer, video, and mobile games and related products took place this week, gathering tens of thousands of the video game industry elite at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Brands showed off groundbreaking new technologies, never-before-seen products and elaborate experiences to attract attention and praise from gamers, all while independent agency Drumroll watched and analyzed brand and game mentions across Twitter via its innovative "Brand Love Score" tool to measure the events and initiatives, live, as it played out. The first "Brand Love Score" was calculated at SXSW 2017.

The proprietary system monitored what people were saying on Twitter about their favorite brands and games. It then looked at the sentiment and impact of every tweet and assigned a value to each message. The values were then aggregated for each brand to produce their individual “Brand Love Score.” The system was built in-house and is based on the same core principles the agency uses in its client work.

At E3 2017, Xbox came in as the most loved brand from the event, ESA Foundation won first place as the most loved brand, and Spider-Man was the winner of the most loved game from across the three-day conference.

Day-to-day, Drumroll creates connections between people and brands that lead to an increased brand affinity, more market share and better customer retention.

Drumroll Founder and CEO Kirk Drummond said: “Gamers are some of the most passionate and vocal fans in social. If they like something, they’ll let you know. If they don’t, they’ll still let you know. E3 is the perfect event to see which brands are winning fans over and which are leaving something to be desired.”

Included below are some of Drumroll's most interesting findings on brand love from the duration of the event.

The top 5 most loved brands at E3:

1. ESA Foundation

2. Vampyr

3. Harvest Moon

4. Danganronpa V3

5. YS VIII

The top 5 most loved games at E3:

1. Vampyr

2. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope

3. Danganronpa V3

4. YS VIII

5. Final Fantasy XV



The top 5 most talked about brands at E3:

1. Xbox

2. Playstation

3. Nintendo

4. Sony

5. Nvidia Geforce

The top 5 most talked about games at E3:

1. Spider-Man

2. Call of Duty WWII

3. Star Wars Battlefront II

4. Assassin's Creed Origins

5. Super Mario Odyssey

Drumroll concluded that people are passionate about this industry.

From tattoos to cos-play to waiting in line for hours, fans of E3 and gaming are some of the most passionate out there. Drumroll saw that reflected in our data with E3 receiving 300% higher tweet volume compared to SXSW, despite the much longer event duration of SXSW.



Drumroll saw that VR is taking a back seat.

Leading up to the event, there was a lot of talk about VR incorporation and which game developers would place a big emphasis on it. While there were a few subtle nods from PlayStation and smaller indie developers, most of the larger brands focused on their standard PC or console game experiences. For the purists, this was a welcome move, but those looking for a little more innovation out of developers will have to wait a little while longer.



Drumroll realized that PC gaming is coming out of the basement.

With the rise in popularity of eSports and competitive leagues, PC gaming has grown in popularity in recent years. Not only was it a trending topic this year, but more developers placed an emphasis on the PC gameplay experience and offered exclusive demos of popular games - once reserved for consoles - for PC gamers to enjoy.

For full results, visit brandlovescore.com.

