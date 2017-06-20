YurView Classic High School Football Game of the Week

Can’t get enough high school football? Relive the glory days as YurView is proud to bring you the best of classic high school football all summer long on the YurView Classic Game of the Week. Eleven weeks of the best high school football from across the country leading up to the beginning of the regular season in late August. Some of the best teams and players from over the past twenty seasons will be showcased. State championship games, rivalry games, and out of state collisions will be featured. Looking for top players? Upcoming games include former Heisman trophy winner Sam Bradford and 2017 first round NFL selection Leonard Fournette.

Each week’s game will air on YurView channels across all Cox markets and will also be available on the Classic High School Football homepage. - https://www.yurview.com/category/shows/classic-high-school-football/

For game times in your region or for more information about YurView programming, check the Cox programming guide or YurView TV Listings page on the website - http://tvschedule.zap2it.com/tvlistings

Classic High School Football Game of the Week – 2017 Schedule

Week 1 June 8 Arizona Chandler vs Mountain - 1996

Week 2 June 15 Oklahoma Edmond Santa Fe vs Putnam City North - 2005

Week 3 June 22 Louisiana Edna Karr vs St. Augustine 2013

Week 4 June 29 California Don Bosco Prep (NJ) vs Mission Viejo (Cal) - 2013

Week 5 July 6 Arizona Hamilton vs Mountain View - 2003

Week 6 July 13 Oklahoma Carl Albert vs Guthrie - 2012

Week 7 July 20 Louisiana Scotlandville vs Zachary - 2015

Week 8 July 27 Arizona Brophy vs Hamilton - 2005

Week 9 August 3 Oklahoma Jenks vs Union - 2013

Week 10 August 10 Louisiana Destrehan vs Dutchtown - 2012

Week 11 August 17 Oklahoma Booker T. Washington vs Jenks - 2006

