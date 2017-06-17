Reputation Institute continues to build upon overall global growth and investments, announcing the appointment of Gerard de Velde and Jeremy Cohen to the leadership team in the Benelux region.

Reputation Institute continues to build upon overall global growth and investments, announcing the appointment of Gerard de Velde and Jeremy Cohen to the leadership team in the Benelux region, further extending the organization’s global presence and research expertise founded on the deepest normative reputation database worldwide.

Gerard de Velde’s appointment builds on Reputation Institute’s client-centric focus, extending upon Gerard’s professional expertise and close relationship to clients where he was previously the Commercial Director. Gerard is passionate about driving optimized business value for Reputation Institute clients, founded on productive C-level relationships.

Prior to joining Reputation Institute, Gerard worked for 14 years at Gartner, where in his last position he was as Regional Vice President responsible for the commercial growth of the Gartner Business Unit Gartner Executive Programs in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). He secured 7 consecutive years of YoY growth of > 10%, leading to a $155 million business. Before this position he was for 5 years the Gartner Global Client Director for ING Group, where he built this account into the largest worldwide commercial account of Gartner.During this tenure in this role he built and led a virtual and Extended Global Account Team consisting of > 120 associates from across all levels and disciplines within Gartner. Before Gartner, Gerard worked 4 years at Xerox and before that he spent 12 years within Retail. Gerard has Marketing degrees from NIMA and a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from NCOI Business School. He is currently in the final stages of completing his MBA study at NCOI Business School.

Jeremy Cohen joins Reputation Institute as Vice President and Consulting Director in the Rotterdam office working with the organization’s Benelux clients. Jeremy comes to Reputation Institute with a wealth of experience. His most recent role was at global Engineering and Design firm Arcadis, where he was Global Director of Marketing and Communications and a member of the company’s Senior Management Committee. Jeremy has enjoyed a 20-year communications career in multinationals including Philips, Shell, and SWIFT, as well as leadership roles in global agencies, working in The Netherlands, France, Belgium, USA, UK and the across the Middle East. He has acted as the lead communications advisor for more than a dozen Fortune 50 CEOs as well as international political leaders.

Jeremy has a proven track record of leading teams to deliver across the full range of reputation management activities, including internal and external communications, crisis and issues management, social media, public affairs, as well as marketing and branding. Jeremy is passionate about Social Purpose and is a specialist in helping complex organizations deliver the triple bottom line (People Planet Profit).

“We are excited to have Gerard de Velde and Jeremy Cohen leading Reputation Institute’s Benelux team,” said Jamie Bedard, President and CEO of Reputation Institute. “Their expertise brings precisely the right combination of insights to deliver a powerful set of products and services for Reputation Institute’s clients, with keen insights on how RepTrak® is making a difference for organizations worldwide.”

About Reputation Institute:

Reputation Institute’s RepTrak® methodology is the gold standard in the science of reputation. Reputation Institute helps global companies unlock the power of their reputations for competitive advantage. Reputation Institute has conducted research over the last 20 years on 7,000 companies across 40 countries developing the largest global normative database in the world on reputation management, KPI’s, benchmarks, metrics and best practices.

