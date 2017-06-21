MEDIA CONTACT: Artmil, http://www.artmil.com, 509-736-4002

Northwest telecommunications resource expands nationwide

Kelley’s Tele-Communications, Inc.’s key to success: adapt, answer and serve.

Throughout its 49 years in business, communications technology has significantly changed.

Manager Julie Sovereign said adapting to new technology while remaining true to the company’s core services has allowed it to sustain and now expand throughout the entire U.S.

“Our core industry of all-hours, 365-day answering service has been our foundation,” Sovereign said. “With the business environment changing and becoming more computer-based, we are mastering innovative ways of communicating via phone, email or web chat. We are seeing a resurgence in the need for an answering service. We all get too many calls, voicemails and emails. We answer your calls so you can manage your business.”

Companies can find themselves in need of a receptionist to answer and transfer phone calls, but labor and benefits are expensive. Kelley’s provides virtual receptionists from its small business call center and has options for an intake customer service representative.

While Kelley’s is refocusing on its core product line, it still serves a wide range of industries including satellite and paging services. Its team members answer after-hours calls for medical services, plumbers, towing companies and HVAC, to name a few.

Many clients rely on it to handle overflow calls during the day.

In 2000, the company responded to another need for answering service personnel who can speak many languages. Its bilingual agents are a hard-to-find bonus for clients, Sovereign said.

And as the company goes national, it is adding new features to its repertoire. Clients can use Kelley’s to schedule appointments, review messages, upload information and enter data through a web portal.

But, it all comes back to being the resource that simplifies your work.

“We are here to help,” Sovereign said. “We help you handle business by taking some of the work off your hands and allow you to use your time more effectively. We are a resource to make your life better.”

About Kelley’s Tele-Communications

Kelley’s Tele-Communications, Inc. started in telecommunications in 1968 and has adapted to the changing landscape of business and communication with an ever-increasing portfolio of business services. Its offerings have grown from Internet and TV to a comprehensive call center that provides answering services, voicemail, paging and virtual or offsite receptionist services. Kelley’s is committed to training its staff in professionalism and accuracy and creating a positive customer experience. It has been locally owned and operated in Tri-Cities for more than 49 years.