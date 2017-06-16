Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Thomas B. Romer, in coordination with the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel, will present two lunch CLE programs titled “Delivering Value Through Innovation: Tools, Techniques and Technologies for Improving the Deal Process and Other Legal Services.”

The events take place in San Francisco on June 21, from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. at 4 Embarcadero’s Third Floor Conference Center, and in East Palo Alto on June 22, from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Romer will discuss how innovation can assist in-house counsel to deliver greater value to their internal clients and procure better value from their outside lawyers. Using more than a dozen recently released tools, techniques and technologies developed by and for deal lawyers, he will examine how counsel can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the deal process through better planning, management and communication, and how the principals at the core of these innovations can be applied to improve the legal service delivery model in other areas of the law. Course materials for attendees include a complimentary copy of the recently published book, “Using Legal Project Management in Mergers and Acquisitions Transactions: A Guidebook for Managing Deal Efficiently and Effectively,” for which Romer was a contributing author.

Romer, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Denver office, negotiates transactions totaling billions of dollars in the real estate, resort and hospitality, media, oil and gas, clean energy, high tech and telecommunications industries. His approach to delivering value through the deal process has allowed him to develop a large international corporate transactional practice representing public companies and large private equity firms in complex mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.