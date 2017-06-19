Zaloni Chosen as 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

"We believe Zaloni embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Zaloni should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong.”

Zaloni, a leading provider of big data management and governance solutions, has won Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry’s most prestigious recognitions. The award recognizes the most leading-edge technology companies that Red Herring thinks are positioned for strong future growth.

The winners, celebrated at an awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel on June 14, were chosen from thousands of entrants and were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to data, security, IoT and more.

Zaloni provides the software, services and solutions needed to help forward-thinking companies modernize their data environments. By simplifying big data in production and enabling the required governance, operationalization, as well as self-service access, Zaloni helps its customers reduce their time-to-insight and become truly data-driven.

“We’re honored that Red Herring recognizes Zaloni as a leading technology company to watch,” said Ben Sharma, Zaloni’s co-founder and CEO. “Zaloni has grown steadily over the last few years in both US and international markets in response to increasing demand by enterprises, particularly in data-rich industries like financial services, healthcare and telecommunications, for a unified, enterprise-grade data management platform to help them derive more value from their data.”

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. This expertise gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Cloudera, Google, Hortonworks, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2017’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Red Herring chairman, Alex Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.”

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Zaloni embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Zaloni should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong.”

About Zaloni

Zaloni, the data lake company, enables data-powered business by helping companies build agile, scalable modern data platforms. Our Bedrock data lake management platform is an integrated management and governance IT hub for data, ensuring control from ingestion through analytics. Our self-service data platform, Mica, provides business users with direct, controlled access to data with an intuitive data catalog and data preparation capabilities. We have worked with our customers to build successful production implementations at many of the world’s leading companies. To learn more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider's access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.