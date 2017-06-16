RJ Harris, Chef Wes Stepp, Nadia Sharifi, Deputy Secretary Ray Barishansky, and Senator Mike Regan join forces at the Pennsylvania State Capitol to #GetHealthyPA. Men need to be better caretakers of ourselves, get regular checkups, and do simple screenings that can help reduce our risk factors for heart attack and cancer.

Nadia Sharifi and Chef Wes Stepp, co-owners of Tastefully Fit TrimLine, presented June as Men’s Health Awareness Month in Pennsylvania and June 16 as Men’s Fitness and Nutrition Education Day in the Pennsylvania State Capitol East Wing Rotunda. Fellow champions in health care and wellness joined forces for a press conference, health screenings, and wellness demonstrations. Deputy Secretary Ray Barishansky, Health Planning and Assessment, presented the Governor’s Proclamation, and Senator Mike Regan presented a Senate Resolution, both declaring a statewide commitment to men’s health awareness.

Community health leaders included: Dr. Robert K. Nielsen, President, PinnacleHealth Medical Group; RJ Harris, Healthy Lifestyle Advocate and Men’s Health Champion; Dr. Mary Catherine Sneider, AllBetterCare Urgent Care Centers of Central PA, TrimLine Medical Director; Capital BlueCross, Gina McDonald MS, ACSM-EP, CPT, Senior Health Coach; and representatives from Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, and American Heart Association Central PA, and Pennsylvania Nutrition Education Network.

“With more than 6 million men in our Commonwealth, men’s health is critically important to the wellness and economic strength of Pennsylvania. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 300,000 men in the U.S. lose their lives annually to cancer, but by routinely visiting a physician and getting screened for the most common forms of cancer—skin, prostate, lung, and colon cancers—men have a much higher chance of recovery,” says Deputy Secretary Ray Barishansky, PA Department of Health Planning and Wellness. “Take the time now to go see a physician; take the time now to get a routine physical. It’s that important.”

“As we approach Father’s Day this Sunday, it’s my hope that today’s health screenings, fitness facts, and personal success journeys will be momentum for #GetHealthyPA. We need to model a healthy lifestyle for our children and the next generation,” says Nadia Sharifi, who is also a food chemist and owner of TrimLine Weight Loss Centers. “Chef Wes and I launched Tastefully Fit TrimLine with the goal of helping men, women, and families change their food and lifestyle habits. Small changes like consuming more water than soda, eating more fresh foods from the farm stand or grocery store, cutting down on fast-foods and processed foods, and reducing screentime will dramatically change your health.”

“My journey to good health took many wrong turns, and I know the struggles men face in embracing healthy lifestyle choices. As a chef, I know good nutrition is the key to healthy living. As a father, son, and business owner, I’m compelled to take a lead in the health and wellness education conversation. Men need to be better caretakers of ourselves, get regular checkups, and do simple screenings that can help reduce our risk factors for heart attack and cancer. Our goal with Tastefully Fit TrimLine is wellness that tastes good,” says Wes Stepp, who is also owner of Red Sky Café.

“I am proud to be part of #GetHealthyPA and help educate men throughout the Commonwealth on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Investing in healthy choices such as proper nutrition, exercise, and regular medical check-ups is vital to deterring adverse health conditions. These simple wellness steps can pay lifelong dividends for a productive life,” say PA Senator Mike Regan, a leader for men’s fitness and nutrition education in Pennsylvania. “Judging by the tremendous turnout today representing every age and profession, and the number of people who took advantage of PinnacleHealth’s free screenings, we are already turning awareness in action.”

Men’s Health Facts:



On average, American men live sicker and die younger than American women, Men's Health Network.

Every 39 seconds, someone dies from heart disease and stroke, Matters of Your Heart, American Heart Association.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the U.S., accounting for 1 in every 4 male deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Men are 50% more likely than women to die from heart disease, Harvard Health Publications.

Men are 24 percent less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year and are 22 percent more likely to have neglected their cholesterol tests, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Lowering your blood pressure may decrease your risk of stroke and heart disease by about 50%, Matters of Your Heart, American Heart Association.

99% of Americans need to improve their heart health, Matters of Your Heart, American Heart Association.

About Tastefully Fit TrimLine

Tastefully Fit TrimLine was created with the combination of Nadia Sharifi’s (owner and operator of TrimLine Weight Loss Centers) expertise in food science and nutrition and Wes Stepp’s (owner of Red Sky Café) healthy cooking. Tastefully Fit TrimLine is a lifestyle change, not a diet. The program is centered on health and wellness, to create a style of living that is sustainable, and to ensure a better quality of life now and for the future without forfeiting flavor. Nadia opened TrimLine independently in May 2009 in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania. Currently there are four locations including Lemoyne, Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster. Wes has been working as a chef for over 25 years. His cuisines reflect the best of what the coast offers, always fresh and succulent. In addition to operating his restaurant, Chef Wes has a thriving catering business. For more information on Tastefully Fit TrimLine, or to learn about becoming a healthier you, visit http://www.mytrimline.com or call 717-982-7181.

