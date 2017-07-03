Stefano Cini’s appointment as Managing Director of Reputation Institute Italy builds on Reputation Institute’s client-centric focus.

Stefano Cini’s appointment as Managing Director of Reputation Institute Italy builds on Reputation Institute’s client-centric focus, extending upon Stefano’s professional expertise and close relationship to clients where he was previously the Director in charge of Client Relationship, Consulting Activities and Data/Insight Integration for the Italian Market. Stefano’s multi-client experience brings significant expertise in FMCG and Media markets in support of manufacturers (Nestlé, Barilla, Lavazza, Mdlz, Cameo, P&G, BDF, Fater, L’Oreal, RB, Heineken and more), retailers (Esselunga, Coop, Conad, Carrefour, Selex and others), and media players (GroupM, Omnicom, Google, Facebook, la7 and additional organizations).

His consulting skills have focused on helping C-suite clients to take faster, smarter and more confident decisions such as: mapping business scenario, measure category/brand performance and highlight threats and growth opportunities; identifying unmet demand and discover, segment, prioritize the most profitable consumers; developing breakthrough innovations and better execute product launches to maximize potential; engaging consumers across screens (TV & digital), optimize budget allocation and improve advertising ROI; understanding the new shopper path-to-purchase and explore eCommerce opportunities; improving in-store results optimizing price, promo and assortment strategies; and increasing customer loyalty reaching the right shoppers with right tactics through the right touchpoints.

Prior to joining Reputation Institute, Stefano developed his expertise with 10 years at Nielsen covering many roles - such as Senior Consultant, Business Development Manager and Client Business Partner - with the responsibility for Thought Leadership activities and the delivery of added-value studies enabling the C-suite to take faster, smarter and more confident business decisions.

“We are excited to have Stefano leading Reputation Institute’s Italy team,” said Jamie Bedard, President and CEO of Reputation Institute. “His expertise brings precisely the right combination of insights to deliver a powerful set of products and services for Reputation Institute’s clients, with keen insights on how RepTrak® is making a difference for organizations in Italy.”

