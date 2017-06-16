Garin T. Muranaka Joins Greenberg Traurig’s Real Estate Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP further grew its Global Real Estate practice with the addition of Garin T. Muranaka as shareholder. Muranaka joins the firm from Ropes & Gray, LLP.

Muranaka represents private equity companies, hedge funds, asset managers, university endowments and other institutional investors in connection with complex real estate transactions. His work includes joint ventures, co-investments, preferred equity investments, construction, permanent and mezzanine financing, and acquisitions and dispositions.

“Garin's experience working on global transactions and perspective developed from leading deals will benefit the firm's clients," said Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Co - Managaing Shareholder of the firm's New York City office. “We are pleased to welcome him to Greenberg Traurig.”

“I am excited to join a firm with the breadth of expertise available at Greenberg Traurig,” Muranaka said. “My clients will benefit from the firm’s premier Real Estate practice and unparalleled global platform. I am thrilled to have joined a team of top notch attorneys, many of whom I have known for years, who are well respected both nationally and internationally.”

Muranaka advises investors and operators in joint venture and limited partnership transactions to invest in domestic and foreign assets across the real estate spectrum. He regularly represents investors in the acquisition and disposition of pools of performing and non-performing residential loans. Muranaka has multinational experience, having represented clients in transactions in Asia, Europe, and throughout the United States.

Muranaka received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Arizona, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.