Neptune Society Lynnwood, WA Relocates Office

Cremation is growing in popularity among Americans for a variety of reasons including affordability and additional flexibility in terms of memorialization options.

Neptune Society in Lynnwood, WA has moved its office to a brand new location at 4320 196th Street SW, Suite C, Lynnwood, WA 98036 to better house their facilities.

The new location will continue to provide the same caring cremation services Neptune Society Lynnwood is known for, and cremation plans at the previous location will continue to be valid at the new location. The new storefront location is simply a new place for Neptune Society's cremation experts to meet with families and care for their loved ones.

Neptune Society Lynnwood has been assisting families in their cremation planning for years, and their expertise in cremation regulations gives them the background necessary to navigate the complexities of handling the required forms, giving families and their loved ones peace of mind in times of crisis.

The staff at Neptune Society Lynnwood has been working to benefit its community for as long as it has been around, and it is easy to see what they have been up to online. Open houses, learning opportunities, appearances at local health fairs, and other events will continue to be posted so the community can always know where to find Neptune Society Lynnwood.

Neptune Society Lynnwood takes its job seriously and is committed to providing quality cremation services at an affordable price. As more Americans choose cremation over burial for their final wishes, the staff of Neptune Society Lynnwood hopes to walk families through the cremation process with the same care and compassion they have shown their own families. Whether a family wishes to plan a simple cremation or wishes to celebrate the life of a veteran with all the appropriate honors, the staff at Neptune Society Lynnwood is ready to assist.

Cremation is growing in popularity among Americans for a variety of reasons including affordability and additional flexibility in terms of memorialization options. There are many ways to memorialize a loved one through cremation including cremation jewelry, sending ashes into space, interring cremated remains in a memorial reef, and more. Cremation services also require far fewer pieces than a traditional burial service, and with Neptune Society Lynnwood’s prepaid cremation packages, families can pay for cremation services in advance of need and before inflation drives the price of cremation higher.

Those interested in the Neptune Society Lynnwood’s services should feel free to contact the office by visiting their new storefront location, calling the office, or completing an information request form online. A cremation expert will get in touch to discuss what the next steps one can take to gain control over one’s final wishes and make them a reality, truly honoring every loved one.