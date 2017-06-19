Think Tank Photo Launches First Pro Team

“Our Pro Team members are among the most recognized photographers and imaging industry thought leaders in the world,” says Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and Lead Designer.
In recognition of their years of support and brand advocacy, Think Tank Photo welcomed 31 renowned photographers onto its first Pro Team. As the choice of working professional photographers, Think Tank Photo’s camera bags and accessories have a large and loyal following around the world, especially among professional photographers.
“Our Pro Team members are among the most recognized photographers and imaging industry thought leaders in the world,” says Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and Lead Designer. “Over the years, they have offered many suggestions and tested our products in the most extreme conditions. We look forward to them continuing to be among our strongest brand ambassadors.”
The members of Think Tank Photo’s Pro Team are:
- Lurie Belegurschi (Iceland) – iceland-photo-tours.com
- Daniel Beltrá (United States) – danielbeltra.com
- Daniel Berehulak (Mexico) – danielberehulak.com
- Joao Carlos (Portugal) – joaocarlosphoto.com
- Lotus Carroll (United States) – lotuscarroll.com
- Al Diaz (United States) – aldiazphoto.com
- Adam Elmakais (United States) -- adamelmakias.com
- Glenn Guan (Kuala Lumpur) – glennguan.com
- Peter Hurley (United States) – peterhurley.com
- Tamera Lackey (United States) – tamaralackey.com
- Vince Laforet (United States) – laforetvisuals.com
- Glynn Lavender (Australia) – creativephotoworkshops.com.au
- Tony Lee (Taiwan) – http://www.tonyleestudio.com
- Jean Li (United States) – 500px.com/jeanli
- Chaewoo Lim (Republic of Korea) – mydrama.net
- Elia Locardi – blamethemonkey.com
- Naomi Locardi – blamethemonkey.com
- David McIntyre (Hong Kong) – dgm-photo.com
- Kirsty Mitchell (United Kingdom) – http://www.kirstymitchellphotography.com
- Christina Mittermeier (United States) – cristinamittermeier.com
- Justin Mott (Vietnam) – http://www.mottvisuals.com
- Kiyoshi Ogawa (Japan) – twitter.com/Beardown51
- Nathan Pask (United Kingdom) – nathanpask.com/
- Jared Polin (United States) – froknowsphoto.com
- Stefan Sobotta (Germany) – multimedia-journalist.com
- Tyler Stableford (United States) – tylerstableford.com
- John Stanmeyer (United States) – stanmeyer.com
- Ami Vitale (United States) – amivitale.com
- Steve Winter (United States) – stevewinterphoto.com
- Benjamin Wong (United States) – vonwong.com
- Kelvin Young (Canada) – kelviny.com
The Think Tank Pro Team is featured at http://www.thinktankphoto.com/proteam and includes social media contact info as well as examples of their work.
About Think Tank Photo
Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.