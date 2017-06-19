Think Tank Photo Launches First Pro Team

Think Tank Photo welcomes 31 renowned photographers onto its first Pro Team. “Our Pro Team members are among the most recognized photographers and imaging industry thought leaders in the world,” says Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and Lead Designer.

“Our Pro Team members are among the most recognized photographers and imaging industry thought leaders in the world,” says Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and Lead Designer. “Over the years, they have offered many suggestions and tested our products in the most extreme conditions. We look forward to them continuing to be among our strongest brand ambassadors.”

The members of Think Tank Photo’s Pro Team are:



Lurie Belegurschi (Iceland) – iceland-photo-tours.com

Daniel Beltrá (United States) – danielbeltra.com

Daniel Berehulak (Mexico) – danielberehulak.com

Joao Carlos (Portugal) – joaocarlosphoto.com

Lotus Carroll (United States) – lotuscarroll.com

Al Diaz (United States) – aldiazphoto.com

Adam Elmakais (United States) -- adamelmakias.com

Glenn Guan (Kuala Lumpur) – glennguan.com

Peter Hurley (United States) – peterhurley.com

Tamera Lackey (United States) – tamaralackey.com

Vince Laforet (United States) – laforetvisuals.com

Glynn Lavender (Australia) – creativephotoworkshops.com.au

Tony Lee (Taiwan) – http://www.tonyleestudio.com

Jean Li (United States) – 500px.com/jeanli

Chaewoo Lim (Republic of Korea) – mydrama.net

Elia Locardi – blamethemonkey.com

Naomi Locardi – blamethemonkey.com

David McIntyre (Hong Kong) – dgm-photo.com

Kirsty Mitchell (United Kingdom) – http://www.kirstymitchellphotography.com

Christina Mittermeier (United States) – cristinamittermeier.com

Justin Mott (Vietnam) – http://www.mottvisuals.com

Kiyoshi Ogawa (Japan) – twitter.com/Beardown51

Nathan Pask (United Kingdom) – nathanpask.com/

Jared Polin (United States) – froknowsphoto.com

Stefan Sobotta (Germany) – multimedia-journalist.com

Tyler Stableford (United States) – tylerstableford.com

John Stanmeyer (United States) – stanmeyer.com

Ami Vitale (United States) – amivitale.com

Steve Winter (United States) – stevewinterphoto.com

Benjamin Wong (United States) – vonwong.com

Kelvin Young (Canada) – kelviny.com

The Think Tank Pro Team is featured at http://www.thinktankphoto.com/proteam and includes social media contact info as well as examples of their work.

About Think Tank Photo

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.