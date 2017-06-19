Ovation Hair Announces Research Proven Results

As we continue to develop our product line, we strive to continue to produce effective, clinically proven products to assist with the challenges of everyday hair

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment announces their new clinically proven claims, all based on independent study.

Clarifying Shampoo is clinically proven to:



Remove over 90% of dulling deposits styling products leave behind.

Virtually eliminates product build-up after just ONE use.

Restores shine & bounce back to lackluster locks.

Essential Hair Oil is clinically proven to:



Reduce static frizz by over 90%.

Reduce and control frizz for up to 8 hours.

Keep hair in check in high & low humidity.

Leave-In Detangler is clinically proven to:



Improve combability by over 70% after just ONE use.

Unlock knots for trouble-free combing & reduced breakage.

Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week for thicker, stronger, longer- healthier hair, after your shampoo and followed by your conditioner. Cell Therapy has been clinically proven to reduce hair breakage by over 80% while repairing over 75% of split ends - after just one use.

Based on a consumer perception test after 4 weeks of Cell Therapy use:



100% of participants reported healthier hair.

97% of participants reported more bounce and volume.

97% of participants reported more luster and shine.

93% of participants reported more manageable hair.

“We have an amazing line of products and we are excited to share the extraordinary results of our latest clinical studies” explains Bob Wells, COO at Ovation Hair. “As we continue to develop our product line, we strive to continue to produce effective, clinically proven products to assist with the challenges of everyday hair.”

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.