On The Chisholm Trail Bronze

Be certain to make Duncan, the Heart of the Chisholm Trail, a destination weekend as the community celebrates their Annual Founder's Day in big style. Check out the schedule and plan accordingly.

Thursday, June 22

Noon Lions Club Rodeo, Claud Gill Arena, 7 pm

Gabriel’s House Art Auction & Dinner, Simmons Center, 6:30 pm

Friday, June 23

Car Cruise, Main Street, 6-10 pm

Noon Lions Club Rodeo, Claud Gill Arena, 7 pm

Duncan Municipal Band Concert, Fuqua Park, 8 pm

Saturday, June 24

Chamber of Commerce, 5K & Fun Run, 7:30 am

CTAC ArtWalk, Fuqua Park, 8:30 am-3 pm

Cedar Cove Sidewalk Chalk Contest, Rice Road, 8 am- 11 am

CTARC Amatuer Radio Communications, Fuqua Park, 10 am Sat.- 9 am Sun.

Founder’s Day Parade, Main Street, 9 am

Founder’s Day Queen Coronation, Fuqua Park, 11am

Prairie House Hay Rides & Refreshments, 814 W. Oak, 10am - 4pm

Noon Lions Club Rodeo, Claud Gill Arena, 7 pm

For additional information visit http://www.visitduncan.org or call 800-782-7167.