Ovation Hair Launches Purifying Promotion

These two products make the perfect pair eliminating product build-up and restoring hair back to its healthy state

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment is offering a free 6oz Clarifying Shampoo – just in time for summer.

From June 5th – June 25th, Ovation Hair will be running a special summer kick-off promotion highlighting the Ovation Hair Clarifying Therapy Shampoo. Customers who purchase a 12 oz. bottle of Cell Therapy Hair & Scalp Treatment will automatically receive a 6 oz. bottle of Clarifying Shampoo absolutely free.

“This is a great offer just in time for the summer season” explains Dallas Van Kempen, CEO at Ovation Hair. “These two products make the perfect pair eliminating product build-up and restoring hair back to its healthy state”.

Removes Product Build-Up

Formulated with mild surfactants including Sodium Laureth Sulfate, a gentle, foaming surfactant derived from natural palm extract, the Clarifying Shampoo cleanses the hair and scalp, eliminating product build-up and hard water minerals without stripping moisture. Glycolic Acid aids in gently exfoliating the scalp.

Easy to Use

Simply use the Clarifying Shampoo 1x per week – 1x per month depending on your hair needs. Apply the shampoo to wet hair, gently work into lather at the scalp and lightly massage through ends, then rinse. Then follow with Ovation Cell Therapy and an Ovation Conditioner.

Clinically Proven Results

Independent, Clinical Studies revealed that the Ovation Hair Clarifying Therapy Shampoo, after just ONE use:



Removes over 90% of dulling deposits styling products leave behind.

Virtually eliminates product build-up.

Restores shine & bounce back to lackluster locks.

About Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment

Cell Therapy’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week for thicker, stronger, longer- healthier hair, after your shampoo and followed by your conditioner. Cell Therapy has been clinically proven to reduce hair breakage by over 80% while repairing over 75% of split ends - after just one use.

To take advantage of Ovation Hair’s Clarifying Shampoo promotion visit them at OvationHair.com or by calling 888-411-3252.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.