Floify, the leading provider of mortgage automation software for loan originators, announces the addition of Credit Plus Inc’s Trended Credit Data solution to its Floify App Store. This app enables Floify’s lenders to collect a borrower’s credit report automatically during the 1003 ‘Apply Now’ or on demand directly from their Floify account. The automated Trended Credit Data app streamlines this piece of the mortgage process for both borrowers and lenders and provides a next-level layer of security to combat mortgage fraud.

Credit Plus Inc’s Trended Credit Data solution eliminates the hassle of collecting credit reports for loans by empowering borrowers to digitally submit their consent directly to lenders in just a few clicks. TransUnion and Equifax are requiring the delivery of trended credit reports for all mortgage transactions, and Experian is expected to follow suite soon.

“The need to go digital has been driven by borrowers, who have the expectation of digital offerings for normal daily tasks, like banking, shopping, and travel planning. They innately expect an intuitive and secure experience,” said Dave Sims, Floify’s CEO. “We need to replace the cumbersome and manual mortgage processes with a flawless digital experience.”

Floify launched its App Store in April of 2017 and allows solution providers to build applications that push relevant, opt-in data to Floify’s subscribers, which include loan officers, real estate agents, and borrowers. Potential application partners include platforms that verify borrower information, provide property-related insurance and title data, CRMs, loan origination systems, or lead generation providers.

Loan officers and their teams can get more information and a demo of the Floify App Store here.

About Floify

Floify (floify.com) is a mortgage solutions SaaS platform that streamlines the mortgage process by providing a secure communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan Originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is privately held.

Credit Plus, Inc. provides intelligent insight to mortgage professionals so they can make smart lending decisions. Headquartered in Salisbury, Md., the company is a third-party verifications specialist offering more than 160 products and services for mortgage professionals, including credit reports, scoring tools, Deposit and Asset Verifications, Employment Verifications, Tax Return Verifications, fraud prevention tools, Undisclosed Debt Verifications, flood reports, appraisals, and more. Its expertise in the mortgage industry enables it to quickly assess current and future needs, and provide new solutions for a rapidly changing environment. Credit Plus moves mortgage professionals forward.