Mizuho OSI®, manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table specific patient care kits, has been selected to receive the U.S. Healthcare Supplier of the Year Award (Small Volume) presented by Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX). Each year, the GHXcellence Awards recognize a leading healthcare supplier with up to $500 million in transaction volume across the GHX Exchange that has demonstrated the strongest year over year improvement.

Mizuho OSI is the market leader for specialty surgical tables that help improve patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries. The Company also sells general surgical tables (outside of the U.S.) and surgical care products to better meet the needs of all operating room environments. Working closely with GHX, the supply chain team at Mizuho OSI was able to identify opportunities to increase volume across its customer base and put a dedicated team in place to drive utilization.

The supply chain team identified a need to automate Mizuho’s email and fax orders, and leveraged the GFax solution to accomplish that goal. Through this collaboration with GHX, Mizuho OSI has achieved outstanding results, including:



Over 200% purchase order line growth

Over 200% invoice line growth

100% advance shipping notice line growth

Over 150% in trading partner growth.

“Mizuho OSI is honored to be recognized by GHX and prove that technology and improved supply chain management, along with our leading table innovations can dramatically impact bottom line results,” said Greg Neukirch, Mizuho OSI’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Healthcare providers face many challenges today and are under increased pressure to reduce costs while also providing great care and improving patient outcomes. Supply chain costs are at the top of the expense list for most hospitals and working with GHX to automate the order process has helped us service our customers more efficiently and accurately.”

The GHXcellence Awards recognize companies that are driving savings and efficiency for their organizations, their trading partners and the healthcare industry. GHX’s client base is comprised of more than 4,100 healthcare providers in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Awards were presented at the 2017 Healthcare Supply Chain Summit.

About GHX

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) drives costs out of health care with cloud-based supply chain management technology and services to help enable better patient care and savings by maximizing automation, efficiency, and accuracy of business processes. GHX offers healthcare providers and suppliers an open and neutral electronic trading exchange that delivers procurement and accounts payable automation, contract and inventory management, vendor credentialing and management, business intelligence, payment management and other supply chain-related tools and services. For more information, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S.-based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company’s portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries and a range of general surgical tables along with disposable and reusable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes Trilux Medical®, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. Trilux Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, video management systems, and turn-key operating room solutions. Trilux Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at http://www.mizuhosi.com.