Highly reliable, innovative products from Hypertherm helped the company once again earn the number one spot in a new survey of steel service center executives. We are honored that steel service centers think so highly of Hypertherm and our products and services to rank us number one.

Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems and software, today announced its selection as the “Top Cutting Brand” in a new survey of steel service center executives. The survey, administered by Metal Center News magazine, includes all methods of cutting including oxyfuel, plasma, and laser.

The final ranking is an indication of which brands command the largest share of mind, and highest levels of customer satisfaction. In conducting the survey, Metal Center News asked participants to select the brands they would endorse and buy from in the future. In addition to cutting, service center executives also ranked products in the coil processing, sawing, and material handling categories.

This year’s selection of Hypertherm comes just weeks after the introduction of the company’s newest cutting technology, the XPR300™ with X-Definition™ Plasma. This new class of plasma, considered Hypertherm’s most significant plasma advance ever, combines engineering advances and refined high definition plasma processes to deliver unmatched plasma cut quality on mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.

“We are honored that steel service centers think so highly of Hypertherm and our products and services to rank us number one,” said Jeff Deckrow, vice president of Hypertherm North America. “We know the landscape is very competitive and understand the pressures many of our customers are facing which is why we are committed to developing products that help companies reduce their cutting costs while improving performance and throughput.”

Hypertherm designs and manufactures advanced cutting products for use in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair. Its product line includes plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems, in addition to CNC motion and height controls, CAM nesting software, robotic software, and consumables. Hypertherm systems are trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. The New Hampshire based company’s reputation for cutting innovation dates back nearly 50 years to 1968, with Hypertherm’s invention of water injection plasma cutting. The 100 percent associate owned company, consistently named a best place to work, has more than 1,400 associates along with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at http://www.hypertherm.com.