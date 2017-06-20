The job categories with the highest and lowest median job tenures. The employee tenure insights that our data scientists discovered can help employers improve succession planning, build candidate pipelines, and strengthen passive candidate recruiting.

ENGAGE Talent, a predictive recruiting software company that helps companies identify and engage passive candidates, has published an in-depth article in which its data scientists analyze tenure and recruitment data covering 50 million US workers and professionals.

Highlights of the findings in the article, titled "ENGAGE Research Identifies Top 2017 Employee Tenure Trends and a Tightening Labor Market," include:



Current median employee tenure is 3.67 years, a drop from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent finding, 4.2 years in January 2016.

The top and bottom 10 job categories by median tenure, with wealth management highest at 4.67 years and HR/recruiter lowest at 2.67 years.

Median tenure for different job levels, with executive highest at 6.08 years and non-management lowest at 3.25 years.

Professionals in "technical" roles are less likely to change jobs than professionals in other job functions.

"We recognized that we could tell powerful stories with the big data that power our predictive recruiting technology," said Joseph Hanna, CEO of ENGAGE Talent. "We're thrilled to share our findings with the HR, recruiting, and business communities. The employee tenure insights that our data scientists discovered can help employers improve succession planning, build candidate pipelines, and strengthen passive candidate recruiting."

