Master Sommelier Emily Wines

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand encompassing the country’s largest wine club, has announced Master Sommelier Emily Wines as Vice President of Wine & Beverage Experience, a newly created position. She will report to Cooper’s Hawk President John Inserra.

Wines shines within the next generation of wine professionals, bringing vibrancy and relatability to what many consider to be a daunting topic. She will engage with guests and the brand’s 250,000+ Wine Club members to create unique experiences centered around wine. Her role will include enriching the guest journey through education, immersive events, collaborative partnerships and curated lifestyle adventures designed to open up the world of wine to everyone.

The hiring of Wines signifies a major step forward in the company’s commitment to making the world of wine more personal and accessible. She will serve as the liaison between the company’s 28-and-growing units and the markets they represent. Wines, a Master Sommelier and Remi Krug Cup Award recipient, blends her vast knowledge of wine and its traditions with an approachable personal style – translating the complex and often elitist world of wine into language that’s simple and straightforward.

Wines will work closely with the executive team to create a training protocol to educate and mentor Cooper’s Hawk team members. She is enthusiastic about having a built-in audience of wine lovers who are eager to expand their relationship with wine.

“As the brand grows rapidly, we felt it was important to introduce a position that would further embrace the company’s underlying culture and commitment to enhancing the guest experience,” says John Inserra. “Emily leads a new wave of sommeliers and fits perfectly into our formula of bringing richer wine and food experiences to our guests.”

Emily Wines is an internationally qualified sommelier, and one of only 149 individuals in the Americas to earn the designation of Master Sommelier, the highest distinction a professional can attain in the wine and beverage industry. She is one of just two women and 15 professionals who have been awarded the prestigious Remi Krug Cup for passing all three sections – theory, service and blind tasting – of the Master Sommelier Diploma Examination on her first attempt (most candidates sit for the exam two to three times, and some take it as many as six times).

“I am all about helping people enjoy wine in a way that feels good to them,” says Wines. “While I’ve studied the history and intricacies of wine, history is not what makes wine delicious. It’s not about the esoterica, it’s about finding what you like.”

Wines joins Cooper’s Hawk from Skipstone Winery, where she traveled the country to educate restaurant staff and training sessions as General Manager. Prior to Skipstone, Emily was Senior Director of Beverage and Bars at Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, where she oversaw the wine and spirits programming for 65 unique dining concepts across the U.S. Emily began her career at San Francisco’s acclaimed Fifth Floor, and was integral to the restaurant’s receipt of Wine Spectator Magazine’s prestigious Grand Award, as well as its nomination from the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Wine Service.

About Cooper’s Hawk:

Redefining the modern casual dining experience, Cooper’s Hawk is an unparalleled combination of restaurant, winery, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. The innovative concept partners with some of the best grape growers in the world to craft the award-winning Cooper’s Hawk wine collection. Additionally, Cooper’s Hawk boasts one of the country’s largest Wine Clubs, a life-style driven monthly affiliation offering exclusive wines, events, and privileges.