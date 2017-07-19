Dremel Unveils DigiLab Product Suite with New 3D45 Printer

“Dremel printers can stand up to the constant flow of students making parts for their projects," said Eric Schmidt, Director of the College of Engineering Makerspace at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Educators and learners in today’s technological landscape need tools that smoothly facilitate the connection between digital ideation and physical building. Dremel, the manufacturer of tools for life and learning, announces the Dremel DigiLab 3D45 printer to accompany its suite of digital fabrication tools. With 85 years of expertise and timeless traditions in making, Dremel meets the advancing needs of learners and professionals. Dremel will unveil its entire DigiLab suite for learners in makerspaces of all shapes and sizes in 2017 and beyond.

“Dremel DigiLab takes the timeless traditions of making and meshes them with the future of digital creation,” said John Kavanagh, President of Dremel. “Learners using the 3D45 will bring creative visions to life with the reliability of the Dremel brand’s storied maker tools.”

With a heated bed that allows multiple types of filament, such as EcoABS and Nylon, the 3D45 is designed for use in higher education and experienced high school classrooms to visualize and create complex projects. Simplicity and accessibility are central to the design of the printer, with intuitive instructions and real-time analysis. The 3D45 is the only printer to automatically recognize filament and adjust printer settings, eliminating the need to re-slice files for each type of filament.

“The 3D45 provides the flexibility and reliability needed to meet the demands of higher education makerspaces,” said Jared Vanscoder, program manager of Autodesk Education Experiences. Whether your lab is developing prototypes for innovative biomedical devices or sculptural works of art; the 3D45 quickly produces accurate print models in a safe, easy to use package.”

Educators can monitor and control multiple printers from anywhere with the printer’s integrated camera for enhanced fleet management. Developed with Bosch sensor technology and UL certification, educational institutions can rely on the 3D45 for safe use in learning environments.

“Our five 3D40 printers in the College of Engineering makerspace have about 800 hours of use per unit, totaling 4,000 hours of printing,” said Eric Schmidt, Director of the College of Engineering Makerspace at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “Dremel printers can stand up to the constant flow of students making parts for their projects. We are excited about this next level of manufacturing with the 3D45.”

The Dremel Digilab 3D45 is now available for pre-sale and is fully available in September 2017.

For more information about Dremel and the DigiLab suite, please visit http://www.digilab.dremel.com.

