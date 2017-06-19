"Our liquidity aggregation becomes even more effective at assuring best execution in FX trading as liquidity providers like Thomson Reuters and EBS introduce faster market data technologies." Mark Skalabrin, CEO, Redline Trading Solutions

Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, today announced a new InRush™ feed handler for the next-generation binary multicast feed now being rolled out for foreign exchange trading on the Thomson Reuters FX Matching™ platform.

“Over the last few years, electronic trading in foreign exchange has moved into the sweet spot of Redline’s ultra-low latency trading solutions,” said Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline. “Our liquidity aggregation becomes even more effective at assuring best execution in FX trading as liquidity providers like Thomson Reuters and EBS introduce faster market data technologies,” he adds.

Redline’s foreign exchange trading solution now supports over 40 distinct FX feeds. This breadth has been expanded with recently released interfaces for FX liquidity providers that include Cürex FX (ECN), Integral’s Open Currency Exchange (OCX), and Moscow Exchange (MOEX). Redline will continue to provide feed handler support for Thomson Reuters’ FX Matching MAPI (RFA) feed, first implemented by Redline in 2013.

For more information, contact Redline at sales@redlinetrading.com.

About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.

Redline Trading Solutions, a pre-eminent financial technology firm, empowers trading with high-performance market data and order execution solutions that solve today’s toughest latency and reliability challenges while reducing costs. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Belfast, Redline’s customers include leading investment banks, brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms. http://www.RedlineTrading.com

# # #

Redline and InRush are trademarks of Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.

Other products mentioned may be trademarks of their respective holders.