In response to demands from Ultra Low Latency networking market for High Frequency Trading (HFT) applications, ELVA-1 produces PPC-1000-E Low Latency 1.25 Gbps Gigabit Ethernet link for FCC permitted 71-76 GHz, 81-86 GHz (70/80 GHz) bands. In terms of network infrastructure, these are links for Low Latency / Ultra Low Latency wireless networking.

Measurement of a tiny latency of wireless device cold be a painstaking work. Advertisements coming from link manufacturers are trying to hit the potential customers with awesome low latency numbers, sometimes even beyond of physics law. Thus, having an independent professional confirmation of link latency becomes crucial for decision makers on client side.

During May, 2017, TWS Technologies, the division of Dutch-based TWS Group has fulfilled a series of latency measurement tests for ELVA PPC-1000-E wireless MMW link according to RFC2544 methodology. The test traces have been established nearby Twello city on distances of 1.6 km and 1.16 km (1 mile & 0.7 mile). These tests confirmed 45 ns (45 nanoseconds, or 4.5e-5 milliseconds) for latency “input port to output port” for PPC-1000-E link hardware.

“There are many aspects of Low Latency networking for HFT applications, including special hardware devices like low latency links, network cards and switches, ultra low latency execution software, and many other things,” said John Viester, TWS Technologies. “Ultra Low Latency millimeter-wave links most often are used in private wireless networks between financial centers in different cities or even countries. Mm-wave/microwave networks have two key advantages over fiber: radio signal propagates through air about 40 percent faster than light moves down fibre, and second, network providers could build microwave trace in about straight line between the two cities, that’s the shortest way ever”.

In High Frequency Trading (HFT) applications shaving even a single millisecond from trading times can equate to a distinct infrastructure advantage and generate significant profits. According to Information Week Magazine: “A one (1) millisecond advantage in trading applications can be worth $100 million a year to a major brokerage firm”.

The PPC-1000-E Low Latency link provides full-duplex data rates of 1.25 Gbps in a single, zero-footprint, all-outdoor solution. Among E-band, PPC-1000-E Low Latency link also available in Q-band (40.5-43.5 GHz) and featured with increased range, up to 9.6 km (6 mile).

About TWS Technologies

For over ten years, TWS technologies has been the Netherlands market leader in the field of high-quality microwave transmission connections and Wi-Fi solutions. We specialise in the realisation of innovative wireless connections and in offering custom advice, design and maintenance.

About ELVA-1

Founded in 1993, ELVA-1 is well known player at industrial and scientific instrumentation markets as supplier of components and systems for frequencies from 30 GHz to 1THz. Since 2000, ELVA-1 designs and manufactures ultra high speed radio links according to ECC and FCC requirements. The link operating frequencies include 40.5-43.5GHz, 71-76 & 81-86 GHz, and 92-95 GHz with emphasis on 71-76 & 81-86 GHz. ELVA-1 has contracted manufacturing in St.Petersburg, Russia.

