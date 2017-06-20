Crescerance Subsidiary MAD-learn Grows Into an Independent Company

Six year old communications and engagement company Crescerance, based in Atlanta, GA spins out its K-12 educational product that teaches students mobile app development into a separate venture, MAD-learn LLC.

Crescerance was founded in June 2011 by husband and wife team Namit Bhatia and Alefiya Bhatia to be a mobile communications platform for schools and districts across the country. Alefiya’s background in early childhood education coupled with Namit’s background in SaaS based technology businesses was the perfect combination of experiences and passions to launch a suite of businesses that helped schools and districts engage their communities in more meaningful ways - on mobile. MAD-learn was launched as their second business-line 3 years ago with the intention of enabling and empowering students to do the same things that Crescerance was doing - building mobile apps!

MAD-learn has grown from an idea that germinated due to interest and input from students into a global team, serving over 15,000 students in 35 states, and 6 countries. MAD-learn has developed into a strong education focused program that is serving students from pre-K to high school, high needs areas to high access areas, and everyone in between. Their goal is to expose students of any age to STEM and STEAM career options of today through mobile app development (MAD). MAD-learn wants to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn mobile application development, not just the 5-10% of kids who are naturally inclined to code. Without the intimidation of coding, MAD-learn gives students the ability to understand the entire cycle of product development and launch a new product. MAD-learn takes students through the entire process of ideation and planning, research, design, creation, testing, launching, marketing, selling, and supporting, in order to prepare student to become future ready.

The spin off comes right as Crescerance approaches its sixth year in business and MAD-learn celebrates the launch of MAD-nextgen, both milestones extending the focus of each business on their customer happiness. This split will allow both business to focus on their independent missions and continue to serve their customers with amazing success. Both companies will remain close partners and continue to collaborate together into the future.

In January, Crescerance acquired Capitol Impact to extend its product offerings to state-wide associations and non-profits. Over the years, Crescerance has seen great success with focusing its solutions on communications, engagement, and efficiency tools for not just schools and K-12 districts, but also national and state associations, non-profit organizations, and many more across multiple industries. Moving forward, Crescerance will focus on becoming the one-stop engagement partner for small to mid-sized organizations. While the parent company has now split into two operating businesses, customers can continue to count on the same high level of customer service and innovative products, that extends from both companies. Crescerance will be run by Namit Bhatia as Chairman and CEO, with Andy Paul as COO. MAD-learn will be run by Alefiya Bhatia as CEO with Kimberley Bynoe as VP of Sales.

About Crescerance:

Crescerance builds solutions to support the education community by leveraging the power of mobile app development to achieve new levels of school communication and parent engagement. Crescerance launched its first mobile app in 2011. Today, Crescerance employs an international team of developers, designers, customer success and product specialists committed to developing outstanding custom mobile app and website solutions.

About MAD-learn:

MAD stands for Mobile App Development and MAD-learn is a program that is teaching students how to build and launch their own mobile apps! MAD-learn enables students to quickly see their finished product and use technology creation as a means of serving the community, solving problems, displaying learning, building entrepreneurship and sharing ideas with the world. Founded by an educator turned entrepreneur (an edupreneur) and led by an amazing team of veteran educators, product innovators, and out-of-the-box thinkers, MAD-learn is now being used by over 15,000 students in 35 states across the United States and 6 countries globally.

