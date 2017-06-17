Lori Smith-Lalla, of counsel in the Public Finance Practice in the Fort Lauderdale office of Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ArtServe. ArtServe is a nonprofit arts incubator that provides affordable office, performance and studio space to artists, non-profits and the public, and assists the creative community with business- and marketing-related efforts.

“I am very pleased to support ArtServe, which provides an invaluable service to the cultural and nonprofit community in Broward County,” said Smith-Lalla, who also is an active member of Broward League of Cities. “As a board member, I am looking forward to advancing ArtServe’s mission, which has already become a national model for other arts incubators and artist support groups.”

At the international law firm of Greeenberg Traurig, Smith-Lalla focuses her practice on public finance, including city, county and local government finance. She has served as bond counsel and disclosure counsel to various cities, counties and authorities as well as underwriter's counsel to numerous national and regional underwriting firms. Smith-Lalla also is board certified as a specialist in city, county and local government law by the Florida Bar.

