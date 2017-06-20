Phunware, whose mobile application lifecycle management platform helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users worldwide, today announced a new partnership with data management platform Lotame, giving brands access to rich data insights for more accurately targeting and converting new and existing mobile users across devices.

With 47% of the world’s population expected to access the internet in 2017 and mobile representing 65% of consumers’ digital media time, today’s marketers have access to a wealth of intelligence users leave behind across multiple devices. Through the partnership, users of Lotame’s data management platform (DMP) gain access to data from hundreds of billions of mobile events powered by Phunware’s platform, which today touches hundreds of millions of devices each month across 300+ segments. With deep mobile insights now available on Lotame’s centralized platform, marketers can more precisely target users at the right time and on the right device, allowing for continuous advertising optimization, improving engagement and reducing overall advertising spend.

“Collecting and using mobile data is no longer optional for marketers,” said Ian Karnell, GM of Mobile Audience Building, Engagement and Monetization at Phunware. “We are excited to partner with Lotame as they help lead the charge in helping brands put this valuable mobile data to work with cross-device capabilities.”

“DMPs offer marketers the data and actionable audience insights to make the right campaign decisions and drive continuous performance improvements,” said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame. “With data from hundreds of millions of devices, Phunware brings a massive new mobile set to our device graph, offering a new level of customer behavior insight to help marketers know who they are reaching and when they are ready to buy.”

About Phunware

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware creates category-defining mobile experiences for the world’s most respected brands, with more than 700 million active users touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way the world interacts with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit http://www.phunware.com and follow us on Twitter @phunware.

About Lotame

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and – above all, customer success – the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and offline. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with a global presence local teams in San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.