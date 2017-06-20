Unicon, Inc., a leading IT consulting, services, and support provider specializing in open source for the education technology market, today announced that Benito Gonzalez, Senior Software Developer at Unicon, has been selected as a 2017 Apereo Fellow. Apereo Fellows are recognized for their major contributions to the Apereo community of open source projects. Benito first joined the JASIG and Sakai communities in 2005. He joined Unicon in 2015 to better serve the Apereo Community (merged from JASIG and Sakai). Benito regularly contributes to the uPortal project and related Apereo portlets. He also presents at Open Apereo conferences, updating the community on the latest uPortal developments. Benito has sat on the Open Apereo Conference Planning Committee, and is currently a member of the uPortal Steering Committee and Incubation Work Group.

"I am truly delighted in joining the esteemed group of Apereo Fellows,” said Benito Gonzalez, Senior Software Developer, Unicon. “It is a great honor to be recognized by the community for my support of the Apereo Foundation, and I hope to continue contributing for the foreseeable future.”

The 2017 Apereo Fellows were announced at the Open Apereo conference in Philadelphia, PA, June 4-8, 2017. The purpose of the Apereo Foundation Fellows Program is to acknowledge, celebrate, and reward the contributions of these important Apereo volunteer contributors. The Apereo Fellows program seeks to foster community leadership and contribution through recognizing and supporting active contributors. Read about all the 2017 Apereo Fellows at https://www.apereo.org/groups/2017-apereo-fellows.

About Apereo

The Apereo Foundation is a non-profit organization supported by voluntary partner contributions. Apereo provides a rational and improved organizational umbrella for a range of projects and software communities serving higher education. Apereo is dedicated to coordinating activities that foster software development and community health to ensure the long-term viability of the projects they support. The core mission of the Foundation is to "assist and facilitate educational organizations which collaborate to foster, develop, and sustain open technologies and innovation to support learning, teaching, and research.” Learn more at http://www.apereo.org.

About Unicon

Unicon, Inc. is a leading provider of IT consulting, services, and support for education technology and works with institutions and organizations to find solutions to meet business challenges. Unicon specializes in using open source technologies to deliver flexible and cost-effective systems in the areas of identity and access management; student success; learning analytics; learning management systems; portals; mobile computing; and online video. Unicon is a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation; a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2 Industry Program and an Industry Member of Internet2; an InCommon Participant; a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium; an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network; an Instructure Certified Partner; and a Desire2Learn (D2L) Technology Partner. For more information, visit: http://www.unicon.net.

