Regenerative Medicine Pioneer Offers Comprehensive Stem Cell Training

Robert J. Colucci CEO of PuRxCell, LLC announced today that PuRxCell, a Florida based company, has been established to train physicians at all levels of experience and their staffs in Dr. Purita’s unique Stem Cell treatment and processing protocols. PuRxCell also provides a comprehensive line of products to support these cutting edge protocols.

“Dr. Purita has been a pioneer in the Regenerative Medicine space for over a decade,” said CEO R.J. Colucci. He continued, “He has performed more than 8500 treatment procedures without serious adverse effect.” These unique protocols not only improve treatment outcomes but also significantly reduce the cost of the treatment and increase margins, which is important in the world of increasing competition and reduced insurance reimbursements. Colucci said, “Our mission at Purxcell is simple: Deliver individualized training to physicians - offer cutting edge treatment and processing protocols and products - lower the cost of treatment and provide physicians and their staffs a continuum of training and support."

“In my 35 years as an Orthopedic Surgeon, I have never been as excited as I am over the advancements in Regenerative Medicine. Over the last 10 years I have focused my efforts on developing and refining cutting edge PRP and Stem Cell procedures and adjunct therapies,” said Joseph Purita, PuRxCell’s Chief Medical Officer.

Purita continued, “I have been hesitant to pass on specific details about my experiences and unique protocols. However, I have come to the conclusion that I want some of my colleagues and ultimately their patients to benefit from what I have learned. As such, PuRxCell is offering direct physician training as well as access to my proprietary treatment protocols and products.” Purita noted, “I was also unhappy with the current costs of disposable products for Stem Cell treatment protocols. I have expended considerable effort to finding ways to lower procedure and disposable costs while at the same time improving the quality of patient outcomes. All this eventually led me to form a dedicated, full service Regenerative Medicine company, PuRxCell. We have developed blood, adipose and bone marrow processing products designed to help customers dramatically reduce cost without sacrificing treatment outcomes.”

Founded in 2016, Purxcell has multiple level of training programs tailored to individual physician’s needs and experience levels. Physician training ranges from 2-5 days, while training for lab staff typically ranges from 1-2 days. PuRxCell also offers Regenerative Medicine practice and marketing support in line with the mission of providing full-service Regenerative Medicine products and services.

PuRxCell has its corporate headquarters office in Boca Raton, Florida, with satellite offices in Colorado and Coconut Creek, FL. More information about PuRxCell can be found at http://www.purxcell.com.

For additional information contact: Robert Colucci at r.colucci(at)purxcell(dot)com or at 877-498-5500 ext. 1