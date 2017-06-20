Comfy, a leading workplace software developer, announced today the appointment of Sara Shank, Managing Director and the Head of Portfolio Management at Beacon Capital Partners, a leading office investor, to its advisory board. Shank joins a distinguished group of advisory board members that includes Silicon Valley veterans: Sanjit Biswas (CEO and Co-founder of Samsara and former CEO of Meraki) and Yoky Matsuoka (Chief Technology Officer at Nest).

In her role at Beacon Capital Partners, Shank also spearheads the adoption of new technologies to improve the tenant experience and add value across Beacon's real estate portfolio. An active advisor to several companies developing technology for the commercial real estate industry, Shank is also co-founder and co-chair of ULI’s New England Real Estate Technology Council. She was recognized by Real Estate Forum as one of the 50 under 40 in commercial real estate in 2015.

"Sara brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Comfy's advisory board," said Andrew Krioukov, CEO and Co-founder of Comfy. "She is widely recognized as an astute champion of new technologies in commercial real estate and we're delighted to have her vote of confidence and having her serve on our advisory board. Her impressive professional background and unique perspective into the changing demands and expectations of today's offices will be greatly beneficial as Comfy scales as a first-in-class workplace experience software platform."

“Comfy is committed to delivering an exceptional tenant experience by solving one of the largest reoccurring requests that tenants have, temperature control." said Shank. "I realized the importance of this product after hearing from Comfy clients that they won’t move into a space without Comfy because their employees demand it. I am very excited to join Comfy’s advisory board and help them accelerate their already strong position in the market."

Comfy’s software empowers people to personalize their workplace environment and provides business intelligence for corporate real estate leaders. Comfy has attracted over $18 million in funding from investors such as Emergence Capital, CBRE Group, Inc., Microsoft Ventures, Claremont Creek Ventures, Westly Group, and Google Ventures. In January, it announced the launch of Comfy Insights, a new tool that utilizes data on building performance and occupant satisfaction to create actionable analytics for corporate real estate leaders. In April, Comfy announced a number of location-based product enhancements, aimed at making it easier for employees to request comfort from multiple locations and devices. Earlier this month, Comfy was included on Gartner's 2017 Cool Vendors in the Digital Workplace List.

About Building Robotics: Building Robotics, makers of Comfy, is a growth-stage enterprise SaaS company on a mission to create exceptional workplace experiences that are better for people, better for business, and better for tomorrow. With deep roots in advanced computing and thoughtful user experience, and living at the nexus of the digital world and physical space, our Oakland-based team of nerds dreams up unconventional software solutions for everyone — from the people who operate the building to the people who fill it. Visit comfyapp.com for more information.

Anna Lui | press(at)comfyapp.com | (510) 972-9709