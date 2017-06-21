Leadership reorganization We’ve made the strategic decision to build the Professional Services division, which will accelerate the execution of our corporate strategy of providing increased support to our network of Value Added Associates.

TTI Success Insights announces the launch of Professional Services, formerly Business Services division, and subsequent reorganization in order to accelerate the execution of the company strategy, effective immediately.

“We’ve made the strategic decision to build the Professional Services division, which will accelerate the execution of our corporate strategy of providing increased support to our network of Value Added Associates,” said TTI Success Insights CEO Dave Bonnstetter. “This division will strengthen our collective abilities to respond to the increasing demands of talent management solutions with end users across the globe.”

The following leadership changes have been made to support the strategic realignment:

Adam Wong, currently Vice President of North American Distribution, will become Senior Vice President of Professional Services. Wong’s responsibilities will include assisting the organization’s network of Value Added Associates to strengthen their relationships with existing clients and drive their relationships to the next level.

Rick Bowers, currently President of TTI Success Insights International division, will become President of Global Distribution and assume responsibilities for North American and International Distribution.

“From helping to evolve the support methodologies to enhancing our robust network model that continues to be a competitive advantage for our business, Wong’s contributions to TTI Success Insights have been remarkable,” said Bonnstetter. “He has been an important contributor to our business and I’m excited for him to evolve our company’s competitive offering.”

"I am proud of what I have accomplished during my time as the Vice President of North America and am confident that this new role and centralization of distribution under Rick Bowers will lead to increased profitability for our business and the businesses of each Value Added Associate," said Wong.

“Our company’s strength is based on the quality and accuracy of our assessments distributed across the globe and customized with local expertise,” said Bowers. “This new division and reorganization supports our ongoing transformation goals and enables strategic innovation across all client groups.”

All other divisions within the company will remain unchanged.

