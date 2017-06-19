"Our new DMP allows OOH Operators to accurately measure 1,000 detailed audience attributes for every venue in their network and use that data for enhanced ad targeting"

Bulzī (“bulls-eye”) Media announced today that it has released the Out-of-Home (OOH) industry’s first self-service Data Management Platform (DMP) which can be used to measure detailed audience profiles for every venue in a digital OOH network rather than relying on one network-wide aggregate profile.

Bulzī Media operates the only Addressable OOH advertising network in the industry. With the release of Bulzī’s self-service DMP, other OOH operators can now leverage this new capability to improve the targeting, media planning, and reporting capabilities of their networks.

The new self-service DMP provides access to and analytics on Bulzī’s location-based database of over 200 million US mobile devices which have been anonymously mapped to household-level marketing attributes… much the same as Addressable TV DMPs provide household-level ad targeting on residential TV networks. Bulzī’s DMP allows the audience profile for each venue to be measured easily and accurately against these detailed attributes based on mobile device activity at the venue.

“One of the big problems for OOH operators is their inability to provide ad targeting competitive with other digital channels because they only have a single aggregated audience profile to use for their entire network,” stated Brent McKay, Bulzī’s CEO. “Our new DMP allows OOH Operators to accurately measure 1,000 detailed audience attributes for every venue in their network and use that data for enhanced ad targeting. The data can be used to find groups of venues which match specific ad campaign objectives, providing improved campaign value and efficiency to their advertiser clients.”

In addition to improved ad targeting, the new Bulzī DMP allows OOH operators to extend the reach of ad campaigns past their native networks into mobile, digital, email, and direct mail channels.

About Bulzī Media (http://www.bulzi.com)

Bulzī is a digital out-of-home technology and services company and a publisher in the hospitality segment, where it currently has ad serving rights in over two million US hotel rooms. The company’s revolutionary audience measurement technology allows it to maximize the efficiency and value of these networks while ensuring the most relevant content is presented to consumers.