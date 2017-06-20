Famous Monsters of Filmland To Make a Television Series Debut

Just like in the days of our founder, Uncle Forry, the show will ensure that fans get to know the people behind the monsters they love so much.

You’ve heard of Famous Monsters of Filmland… but what about Famous Monsters of TV Land?

Beginning the first Saturday in July, the world’s first monster magazine will be broadcast straight into homes, courtesy of San Francisco’s KOFY TV, in half-hour episodes entitled FAMOUS MONSTERS TV.

Airing from 10:30 pm to 11 pm Pacific time, the show will essentially bring to life the historic genre magazine through coverage of conventions, festivals, classic and current pop culture, media, social media highlights, local talent and attractions, entertainment technology, and the Famous Monsters Podcast. One of San Francisco's favorite local TV networks, KOFY TV reaches over 5.6 million people in the Bay Area.

“With a magazine that has celebrated film and television for so long, this seemed like the most logical and obvious step for the company,” said Jorge Marrero, Production Manager. “Just like in the days of our founder, Uncle Forry, the show will ensure that fans get to know the people behind the monsters they love so much.”

For those not in the San Francisco bay area, episode clips will be regularly uploaded to the Famous Monsters website and the FM YouTube channel.

For more about Famous Monsters, visit https://www.famousmonsters.com. For more about KOFY TV, visit http://www.kofytv.com/.